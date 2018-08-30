Get first taste of Bayou owners' 1980's and '90s-themed cheesesteak restaurant this weekend

The owners of the popular Bayou restaurants will offer a sneak peek of their newest restaurant, a cheesesteak spot paying homage to the 1980s and ‘90s, this weekend.

Cristian Duarte and Morris Taylor, who also operate Queen City BBQ and Cork & Cage craft beer store in downtown Allentown, are planning to host a “sneak peek” of their upcoming restaurant, Wiz Kidz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 65 E. Elizabeth Ave. in Bethlehem, Taylor said.

The event, a precursor to the throwback-themed restaurant’s tentative opening on Sept. 10, will feature $5 shaved ribeye cheesesteaks (with or without onions and with or without cheese) and $3 orders of pierogies.

“We’re going to open Saturday just to test the restaurant and see how everything goes,” Taylor said. “Moravian has a home game, so we thought that we’d be able to attract some people from that.”

Wiz Kidz, on the ground floor of the Pinnacle @ 65 apartment complex and across the street from Moravian College’s athletic stadium, will be Morris and Taylor’s first quick-service eatery.

Wallpaper will showcase mostly 1980s characters and figures, including Michael Jackson, Ronald Reagan, Slimer from “Ghostbusters” and Sloth from “The Goonies.”

The restaurateurs, who have become known as the “Bayou Boys” following their successful Southern-inspired concept that debuted in Bethlehem in 2014 and of which a second location was introduced in downtown Easton last summer, plan to offer eight to 10 varieties of cheesesteaks, with your choice of shaved ribeye or chicken.

Other menu highlights will include fresh-cut fries, pierogies and a few flavors of milkshakes.

“Cheesesteaks are everywhere — pizzerias, sports bars and so on, but no one really concentrates on them,” Duarte said when discussing the new concept last month. “So, I think that being our main focus will give us an opportunity to elevate cheesesteaks in the Lehigh Valley. We’re still hunting for the best bread and cheese combinations.”

Wiz Kidz, which will offer around 15 indoor seats and 24 outdoor seats, will further pay tribute to the 1980s and ‘90s with retro music and movies.

Taylor, born in 1979, and Duarte, born in 1982, remember the era fondly and chose to incorporate Lego displays, tiles representative of pixelated video games and other memories of their childhoods into the décor.

The restaurant’s name itself is a nod to “Whiz Kids,” an ‘80s television series following four teenagers who use their knowledge of computers to become amateur detectives and solve crimes.

“When we grew up, people were opening up 1950s-style diners out of nostalgia,” Duarte said. “So, we are now throwing it back to our generation’s childhood.”

