Get Fired Up! Bruxie Is Spicing Things up With the Introduction of the Big Heat

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Adding to its already celebrated menu of Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Bruxie now offers THE BIG HEAT, a new spicy fried chicken sandwich available in Regular and Xtra Hot.

“My goal was to create something more than just in-your-face, one-note hotness,” commented Bruxie Executive Chef Kelly Mullarney, who is particularly excited about this new sandwich. “The Big Heat has a complex flavor profile that hits the palate with three distinct heat levels.”

As soon as Bruxie’s chicken comes out of the fryer, it’s coated with Chef Kelly’s own Spicy Red Rub—a blend of piquant pepper spices. This provides the initial heat. The next heat level is from a fresh firecracker slaw made daily with chopped onions and hot yellow chili peppers. The third level is a fiery dressing made from a combination of Louisiana-style and cayenne pepper hot sauces that provides both tanginess and spiciness.

“For those who want more, we add a fiery Sriracha mayo that takes the heat level up to Xtra Hot,” adds Chef Kelly. “By delivering three unique layers of flavorful heat, this new chicken sandwich delivers just the right balance of hot and delicious. The first bite might seem deceptively tame. Second bite, you’ll feel the heat. And by the third bite, the spicy hotness really has you hooked.”

THE BIG HEAT is available at all Bruxie locations in California and Las Vegas (for dine-in, take-out and delivery).

Bruxie is a truly unique concept serving innovative fried chicken executed with layers of flavor, original combinations and a definite “wow” factor. Taking the undisputed protein of choice in the U.S. and around the globe – Chicken – Bruxie is a chef-driven concept that prides itself on satisfying those with a sophisticated palate and gluttons, alike. Recently named one of 20 “Best Fried Chicken Places in America” by USA Today, Bruxie remains a critic’s favorite for its menu creations. From its unique sandwiches that replace bread with satisfying waffles, to awesome chicken tenders and sauces, expect Bruxie to be bold, unexpected and fun.

For more information on Bruxie, including full menus, locations, directions, and hours for each restaurant, please visit https://bruxie.com . For information about Franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.bruxiefranchising.com .

For more information, contact:

Mona Shah

1-818-749-1931

mona@moxxepr.com