Get down with the schnitzel during Restaurant Week now that it's back at Funkenhausen 

When I nabbed a reservation for a $36 three-course meal at Funkenhausen, Mark Steuer's new German-meets-South-Carolina joint in West Town, I didn't expect to spend most of my meal feasting on a pile of broccolini. But feast I did. Each bright green stalk of charred broccolini was tender but not mushy, with an alluringly smoky profile from the grill.

The toppings didn't so much pair with the vegetable, as push and pull in every direction at once. The buttermilk dressing was at once creamy and tart. It was joined with sweet golden raisins, sharp and salty shaved cheddar, crunchy hazelnuts, crisp sliced fennel and spicy chile oil. The portion was so big, I worried that it'd ruin the rest of the meal, yet I couldn't stop until every last bit was gone. Then came the meat.

For the second course, you can choose between a ruby trout fillet and a pork schnitzel, but my waiter strongly recommended the latter, mostly because it was returning to the menu for the first time in months.

Pounded so thin it stretched nearly to the edges of the massive plate, it could have easily fed two or more. Fried to a crispy golden brown, it's served simply with charred lemon and sauce gribiche, a creamy egg-based sauce. It's also calling out for a side dish. You know, like the charred broccoli.

This is one of the minor downsides to the Chicago Restaurant Week format. The meal would have been better had the broccolini and schnitzel been served at the same time, but the meal is supposed to be a certain number of courses. Oh, well.

The dessert, a Black Forest doughnut, fortunately needs no partners. The chocolate is dark and bitter, with boozy brandied cherries and soft buttercream. It's a dashing final note on a meal not afraid of big flavors.

1709 W. Chicago Ave., 312-929-4727, funkenhausen.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 7. For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to choosechicago.com

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

