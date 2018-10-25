Get an “Almost Free” Sandwich on November 3rd at Erbert & Gerbert’s

Erbert & Gerbert’s APOLLO sandwich

Celebrate #NationalSandwichDay with a Half Price Sandwich

Eau Claire, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Erbert & Gerbert’s will be holding an “Almost Free Sandwich Day” on Saturday, November 3, when customers can enjoy 50 percent off sandwiches between 2:00pm and 6:00pm.

National Sandwich Day is observed annually on November 3 and is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, following the claim that he was the inventor of the sandwich. As he was too busy gambling and didn’t want to leave the table, he asked for slices of meat brought to him between two slices of bread, and thus the sandwich was invented! This day honors one of America’s most popular lunch items.

At Erbert & Gerbert’s you will find sandwiches like the Spartan with chicken, Cherrywood smoked bacon and Peppadew mustard or the Quatro with chicken and bacon, as well, but also cranberry wasabi that combines the tangy sweetness of cranberries with the heat of horseradish. The uniqueness of every Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwich extends to how it is prepared. After the bread is cut, the soft, white dough part – referred to as “the guts” in Erbert & Gerbert’s vernacular – is removed and put on top of the sandwich. Leaving a pocket in the sandwich helps to hold in the ingredients and improves portability.

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., and themed originally from a child’s storybook, Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to more than 90 locations in 16 states, with locations ranging from urban centers to rural areas. President and CEO Eric Wolfe led an investment group to acquire the company in 2004.

