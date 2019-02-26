Get 7 days of Chicago deals celebrating 312 Day from Goose Island and Do312

A pair of staples on the Chicago scene, Goose Island Beer Co. and Do312 have joined forces once again to host 312 Day with a week of events and deals leading up to the “very real made up holiday” on March 12.

The overall festivities last a true seven days and begin Tuesday, March 5. Ahead of 312 Day, Goose Island and Do312 will present “a week of hookups,” so you’ll find a variety of activities, events and deals throughout the week, throughout the city.

The week of deals will culminate in 312 Day with a party at the Goose Island Brewhouse in Lincoln Park, featuring WBEZ’s Curious City team and co-creator of the “Serial” podcast, Julie Snyder, in conversation.

Here’s a rundown of the rest of the events:

Tuesday March 5

Namastay: Flowing + Climbing

6-8 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulders Chicago, 100 S. Morgan St.

Brooklyn Boulders’ staff provides complimentary climbing and yoga courses, plus a cold beer afterward. RSVP at do312.com

Wednesday March 6

Second City Comedy Night

8 p.m. at The Second City, 1616 N. Wells St.

Enter to win a pair of tickets to “Algorithm Nation or The Static Quo,” plus a beer, at do312.com

Chicago Bulls Half-Off Ticket Night

7 p.m. at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.

100 Level Baseline: $57 (normal $117)

200 Level Baseline: $41 (normal $85)

300 Level Corner, Rows 1-7: $27 (normal $54)

300 Level Rows 8-17: $21 (normal $42)

RSVP for the ticket discount code — while supplies last — at do312.com to see the Bulls take on former Bulls star Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thursday March 7

ScreamO 2 // Emo & All Things Rock Party

10 p.m. at Berlin Nightclub, 954 W. Belmont Ave.

A special edition of ScreamO — curated by A Queer Pride and New Hell — will feature “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Laila McQueen, pop-up shows by Lucy Stoole, Bambi Banks-Couleé and more, plus your favorite pop-punk throwbacks all night. RSVP for free entry, and, for the first 25 to arrive, a free beer.

Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres Ticket Giveaway

7:30 p.m. at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.

Enter to win a pair of free tickets to see the Blackhawks host the Sabres at do312.com

Friday March 8

Free Superdawgs

11 a.m. at Superdawg, 6363 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Get a free Superdawg with the purchase of one Superdawg. RSVP at do312.com for the deal; good for first 100 customers

Chicago Bulls Half-Off Ticket Night

7 p.m. at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.

100 Level Baseline: $57 (normal $117)

200 Level Baseline: $41 (normal $85)

300 Level Corner, Rows 1-7: $27 (normal $54)

300 Level Rows 8-17: $21 (normal $42)

RSVP for the ticket discount code — while supplies last — at do312.com to see the Bulls take on northern foes the Detroit Pistons.

​Saturday March 9

$3.12 pizza slice and a beer

Noon-4:20 p.m. at Pie-Eyed Pizzeria, 1111 W. Chicago Ave.

Get a super-cheap slice for your Saturday lunch: Pie-Eyed Pizza will have a slice-and-suds deal for just $3.12. RSVP at do312.com for the deal.

Sunday March 10

Free admission to Chicago History Museum

Noon at Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark St.

Current temporary exhibitions include “Amplified: Touring Blues” and “Remembering Dr. King: 1929-1968”, along with permanent exhibits including “Sensing Chicago,” which is “designed to uncover the city’s past using all five senses.” Enter to win a pair of free admission passes at do312.com.

Free admission to Museum of Science and Industry

9 a.m. at Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive

Current exhibits include a World War II submarine, a five-story movie screen, a 40-foot tornado and the anatomy of a United Airlines Boeing 727. Enter to win a pair of free admission passes at do312.com.

Monday March 11

Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes Ticket Giveaway

7:30 p.m. at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.

Enter to win a pair of free tickets to see the Blackhawks host the Coyotes at do312.com

Daily March 5 through March 12

Two-for-one Steppenwolf performances

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St.

See Steppenwolf’s original production of “A Doll’s House: Part 2,” a comedic sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s 19th-century play. Get a two-for-one discount code and choose another show during the week, or enter to win another set of tickets, at do312.com

Tuesday March 12

312 Day with ‘Serial’’s Julie Snyder and WBEZ’s Curious City

7 p.m. at Goose Island Brewhouse, 1800 N. Clybourn Ave.

Finish 312 Week’s seven days of deals and hookups with a special event on 312 Day, March 12. “Serial” co-creator and producer Julie Snyder joins WBEZ’s Curious City to discuss Snyder’s background and strong Chicago connections, while WBEZ will share its own stories about explorations of Chicago’s history. RSVP for free entry and $5 gift token, while supplies last, at do312.com

