Get $1 burritos and other entrees Tuesday at Dos Toros

Don’t worry about your Tuesday lunch tomorrow. Dos Toros has you covered.

The fast-casual taqueria will offer $1 burritos, quesadillas, two tacos, platos (burrito bowls) and salads from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at its Wells St. Market location (205 W. Wacker Drive).

The promotion will benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Dos Toros will donate a meal for every guest served during the promotion, as well as donate a meal for every Instagram post that tags @DosToros throughout the day.

No additional purchase is necessary to receive the $1 offer.

Still hungry? More of RedEye's restaurant coverage »