Gerrard Street Kitchen Reintroduces Favored Brunch Service

Seasoned Executive Chef Bader Ali Reboots Weekend Midday Offerings with a New Globally Inspired Menu

Washington, DC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gerrard Street Kitchen is bringing back a popular weekend favorite with a new twist. The Logan Circle eatery located inside The Darcy hotel at 1515 Rhode Island Avenue, NW announced today a new expansive weekend brunch service that is now offered weekly on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Driven by the talented Executive Chef Bader Ali, the newly enhanced Gerrard Street Kitchen brunch menu features a diverse, curated blend of global cuisines that explores the flavors of Japan, India and South Asia with exquisite entrees such as Gerard’s Benedict, Egg White Masala Scrambled and Steak & Egg Frites. All brunch dishes are freshly made, seasonal and locally sourced.

“Guests are getting a world tour with our new weekend brunch experience at Gerrard Street Kitchen, as we pay homage to a variety of regional cuisines,” shares Chef Ali. “Our creations elevate the authentic street-style foods of countries such as Japan, Korea, and India. We’re proud of our attention to detail as we celebrate the culture of these regions and the locally grown ingredients that influence these dishes.”

Standout Gerrard Street Kitchen brunch menu items include:

Snacks

Paratha Tart – wild mushroom, caramelized onions

– wild mushroom, caramelized onions Shrimp Tempura – tiger aioli

– tiger aioli Avocado Smash – pickled red onion, heirloom tomatoes over grilled sourdough

From The Griddle

Chicken Falafel Waffle – Tahini, fig syrup

– Tahini, fig syrup Buttermilk Pancakes – Caramelized bananas, rum coconut sauce

Brunch Entrees

Sal’vocado Smash – smoked salmon, pickled red onion, heirloom tomatoes, capers over grilled sourdough

– smoked salmon, pickled red onion, heirloom tomatoes, capers over grilled sourdough Shakshuka – tomatoes, harissa, spices, eggs, French bread

Beverages

Green Power Smoothie – pineapple, banana, kale, matcha, mango, oat milk

– pineapple, banana, kale, matcha, mango, oat milk Acai Smoothie – acai, banana, berries, oat milk

– acai, banana, berries, oat milk Bottomless Mimosas



For more information on Gerrard Street Kitchen, please visit the website at: https://www.thedarcyhotel.com/dining/gerrard-street-kitchen on Instagram: @gerrardstkitchendc or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GerrardStKitchenDC .

About The Darcy

A destination in its own right, The Darcy Hotel offers guests a one-of-a-kind experience in the heart of downtown D.C. This boutique hotel is at the center of it all at Dupont Circle, offering a carefully curated local experience, showcasing a contemporary design with a stylishly residential feel. For more information, visit www.thedarcyhotel.com .

