  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

German shepherd kills 2-month-old baby girl in Hampton, police say

October 26, 2020 | 9:35am
From www.dailypress.com
By
Robyn Sidersky

Police are investigating the death of a baby early Monday while she slept with her parents.