George's Burger Stand in Boyle Heights has reopened with new chili cheeseburgers, breakfast burritos and pastrami sandwiches

George’s Burger Stand

Armando de la Torre Sr. and his son, Armando de la Torre Jr., recently took over George’s Burger Stand, the Boyle Heights restaurant that’s been around since the 1960s. The duo, who also opened the Guisados restaurants, has replaced all frozen ingredients with fresh ones. And you can expect to see updated versions of chili cheeseburgers, breakfast burritos and pastrami sandwiches.

2311 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 268-3965, georgesburgerstand.com

Inn Ann

There’ s a new 35-seat kaiseki restaurant in Hollywood called Inn Ann. The restaurant is located inside the Japan House cultural center in Hollywood, opened by Japan’s ministry of foreign affairs. The restaurant will feature a changing roster of chefs, but opened with omakase menus by Taro Araki, executive chef for Japan’s Consul General in L.A. Highlights include shrimp in dashi jelly and Japanese omelet with truffle. A vegetarian menu is also available, as are sake, shochu, whiskey and cocktails. Omakase prices range from $65 to $100.

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 677-5557, japanhouse.jp/losangeles/restaurant/index.html

Dandelion Chocolate

The small-batch confectioner from San Francisco’s Mission District is operating a six-month pop-up at ROW DTLA. In addition to bars made with single-origin beans from countries including Costa Rica, Madagascar and Belize, the shop sells sweets from fellow Northern California candy companies, including Feve’s salted caramels and NeoCocoa’s black sesame seed toffee brittle, plus provisions like dried cocoa pods and vials of hot chocolate mix. Classes on chocolate-making and chocolate tastings will also be available.

787 Alameda St., Ste. 120, Los Angeles, dandelionchocolate.com/visit/#anchor

Millie’s Café

Silver Lake’s 92-year-old, all-day breakfast institution is now serving its hangtown frys and smoked salmon benedicts from a new Pasadena location. The expansion comes from owner Robert Babish, who purchased the original Millie’s location in 2000, with both menu and hours staying the same.

1399 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 486-2407, milliescafela.com

Closings

Valerie Confections

Valerie Gordon and partner Stan Weightman Jr. are closing Valerie Confections after five years at Grand Central Market. The stall, known for its cookies, jams and Coffee Crunch cakes, closed Monday after the lease expired on the space. There is a new Valerie Confections location in Woodland Hills, as well as a shop in Historic Filipinotown and an Echo Park café.

Chaya

After a 29-year-run, Chaya has permanently closed its Venice location. The move follows the closing of Chaya’s 30-year-old Beverly Hills brasserie at the end of 2014 and a downtown location this past September, leaving M Café its only restaurant in Los Angeles.

Irv’s Burgers

The West Hollywood roadside stand Irv’s Burgers is now closed. A bid to find new owners earlier this year was unsuccessful. A Route 66 legend that lost a campaign to acquire historic status for its original Santa Monica Boulevard home after 62 years, Irv’s relocated to a nearby address in 2014. The restaurant was known best for its burgers, and for the drawings of owner Sonia Hong that would grace each guest’s plate.

food@latimes.com

@latimesfood