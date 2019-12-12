Genghis Grill Makes Its Highly Anticipated Grand Prairie Debut

First 50 guests on Dec. 16 will win a FREE bowl every month for a year

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Genghis Grill – the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its interactive dining experience and fresh, hot and healthy food – is set to make its debut in Epic Central Grand Prairie, located at 3148 Hwy. 161, Ste. 420, on Dec. 16.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 guests at Genghis Grill will receive a FREE bowl every month for a year! In addition, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. and a t-shirt giveaway throughout the day.

This opening will be the first new restaurant that Genghis Grill has opened in Dallas-Fort Worth in five years. It will mark Genghis Grill’s 15th restaurant in the DFW market.

The Grand Prairie Genghis Grill will feature the new interior design. Genghis Grill began remodeling its locations in the summer of 2018, with plans to update all restaurants nationwide by the end of 2021. The design includes a bright interior, colorful booths and new graphics. The restaurant will also feature a takeout pick-up area designed to make Genghis Grill more convenient for guests on the go.

While the restaurant will feature a new look, its world-famous grill will be the same. Guests will continue to experience the thrill of forging their own flavor by creating custom bowls filled with exactly what they are craving from the restaurant’s Fresh Market Bar featuring an array of more than 80 delicious ingredients.

“We are very excited to make our Grand Prairie debut,” said CEO Jim Vinz. “We have a great location in Epic Central, a 172-acre park site right in the heart of the DFW metroplex, and it’s loaded with fun things to do in addition to dining at Genghis Grill. We hired an exceptional crew and we look forward to getting more involved within the community.”

To kick off their entry into the community, Genghis Grill is teaming up with Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) Success Closet – a non-profit that provides professional attire and support in career success to young adults and victims of domestic violence. Genghis Grill will collect donations during its Friends and Family event Dec. 13-14. Then, on Jan. 15, the restaurant will donate 20% of sales to GPPD Success Closet.

Genghis Grill Grand Prairie will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To learn more about Genghis Grill’s menu or to find the location nearest you, visit genghisgrill.com.

About Genghis Grill

Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its interactive dining experience and fresh, hot, and healthy food. At Genghis Grill, guests can forge their flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers start at the famous Fresh Market Bar where they choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, they hand their bowl to our grill masters who cook their creation to perfection on a large, circular grill. Genghis Grill owns and franchises operations at nearly 60 restaurants nationwide. For more information, visit genghisgrill.com and follow Genghis Grill on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

