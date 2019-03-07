Genghis Grill Invites Guests to Get Creative with Bottomless Bowls

America’s premier create-your-own stir-fry chain offers all-you-can-eat bowl March 11-24

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) How many ways can you Genghis?

Genghis Grill is putting its customers to a tasty test starting Monday, March 11. The premier create-your-own stir-fry chain is bringing back Bottomless Bowls, so fans can try as many bowl combinations as their heart desires.

For the price of one large bowl, guests can go back as many times as they want. And they can try something different each time! Craving Teriyaki Chicken with white rice AND Mongolian Steak with noodles? With Bottomless Bowls, guests can have it all.

“Guests love our Bottomless Bowls because it gives them the opportunity to explore all that Genghis Grill has to offer at one low price,” said CEO Jim Vinz. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone’s creativity. Plus, with such a wide variety of fresh ingredients to choose from, guests can accommodate most any diet or health restriction.”

Genghis Grill is the place where guests forge their own flavor by creating custom bowls filled with exactly what they are craving. Given the 80 different, fresh ingredients offered, almost any diet can be accommodated. From paleo and whole 30 to gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian, it can be made at Genghis Grill.

To learn more about Genghis Grill’s menu or to find the location nearest you, visit genghisgrill.com.

Go BOWL’d at Genghis Grill.

About Genghis Grill

Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its fresh, hot and healthy food, and its interactive dining experience. At Genghis Grill, guests can forge their flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers start at the famous Fresh Market Bar where they choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, they hand their bowl to our grill masters who cook their creation to perfection on a large, circular grill. Genghis Grill owns and franchises operations at 61 restaurants system-wide. For more information, visit genghisgrill.com and follow Genghis Grill on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

