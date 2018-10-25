Genghis Grill Hosts Fundraiser to Support Families of America’s Heroes

The premier create-your-own stir-fry chain partners with nonprofit Folds of Honor for fundraiser Oct. 29-Nov. 11

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Genghis Grill is honoring our service men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Starting Oct. 29, Genghis Grill guests can donate $2 or more to Folds of Honor to raise money for educational scholarships for families of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Fundraiser participants can show their support for our country’s heroes by signing a symbolic folded flag and pinning it to the wall at Genghis Grill, across the nation. 100% of the pin-up proceeds will be donated to Folds of Honor.

“Genghis Grill appreciates and supports our men and women in uniform,” said Doug Willmarth, Chief Marketing Officer and nine-year Navy Veteran. “We believe this is one issue all Americans can agree upon. Genghis Grill is commited to supporting Folds of Honor year around by supporting local military families when the need arises. This fall, we invite our guests to join us in supporting Folds of Honor in educating the families of America’s fallen and deceased service members.”

The pin-up campaign will run through Nov. 11 at all Genghis Grill locations. On Sunday, Nov. 11, Genghis Grill will conclude its fundraiser by donating 10 percent of the days proceeds to Folds of Honor.

“We are excited for what the partnership with Genghis Grill and its guests will do for Folds of Honor and the families we support,” said Chick Linski, SVP of the Folds of Honor Foundation. “Our organization wouldn’t be considered a high-performing non-profit if it weren’t for the generous support of extraordinary companies like Genghis Grill.”

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has been dedicated to its mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Folds of Honor uses the folded flag as its logo because it reflects the organization’s mission – to honor the sacrifice of America’s heroes, while giving hope to the bearers of their legacy.

To learn more about Genghis Grill’s menu or to find the location nearest you, visit genghisgrill.com.

Go BOWL’d at Genghis Grill.

About Genghis Grill

Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its fresh, hot and healthy food, and its interactive dining experience. At Genghis Grill, guests can forge their flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers start at the famous Fresh Market Bar where they choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, they hand their bowl to our grill masters who cook their creation to perfection on a large, circular grill. Genghis Grill owns and franchises operations at 61 restaurants system-wide. For more information, visit genghisgrill.com and follow Genghis Grill on Facebook and Twitter.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 13,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 2,800 in 2016 alone. For more information foldsofhonor.org.

