Genghis Grill Donates $50,000 Check to No Kid Hungry

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Genghis Grill, along with Mongolian Concepts’ sister brands bd’s Mongolian Grill and Flat Top Grill – partnered with No Kid Hungry in May and June to battle childhood hunger in America, specifically targeting the rise of hunger during summer break when many children go without access to the meals they receive at school.

After the three restaurant concepts dedicated two months to fundraising for No Kid Hungry, Genghis Grill presented a check of $50,000 to the nonprofit on Aug. 8.

“We are humbled that we will be able to provide nearly 500,000 meals to hungry children,” said Jim Vinz, CEO of Genghis Grill. “The fight to end childhood hunger is a constant battle. We will continue to stand with No Kid Hungry in this fight.”

“The support from all three Mongolian Concepts’ brands enables us to help children all over the country get the food they need to succeed,” said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “We value our committed partners like Genghis Grill, bd’s Mongolian Grill and Flat Top Grill who take a stand and join us in this battle.”

About Genghis Grill

Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its fresh, hot and healthy food, and its interactive dining experience. At Genghis Grill, guests can forge their flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers start at the famous Fresh Market Bar where they choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, they hand their bowl to our grill masters who cook their creation to perfection on a large, circular grill. Genghis Grill owns and franchises operations at 61 restaurants system-wide. For more information, visit genghisgrill.com and follow Genghis Grill on Facebook and Twitter.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. For more information, visit nokidhungry.org.

