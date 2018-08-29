Genghis Grill Celebrates 20 Years of Stir-Fry

America’s premier create-your-own stir-fry chain celebrates 20th anniversary with throw-back pricing on Sept. 6

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Genghis Grill has been serving guests a create-your-own dining experience featuring fresh, hot and healthy food for 20 years.

To celebrate two decades of stir-fry, Genghis Grill is offering special throw-back pricing at all 63 restaurants on Thursday, Sept. 6. Guests can GO BOWL’D with a small bowl for just $7.99! To take advantage of the offer, ask for the 20th Anniversary Special or show the special offer on your phone, available on Genghis Grill’s social channels, when ordering.

At Genghis Grill, no two bowls are the same because no two people are the same. You are the chef with the power to build your own bowl from over 80 hand-prepared veggies, meats, spices and sauces. Signature and Heart Healthy bowls are also available for those seeking a timeless classic or something to fit their dietary needs. Genghis Grill’s bowls can accommodate a variety of diets, including Paleo, Whole 30, vegetarian, vegan, gulten-free and more.

“We are honored and excited to be celebrating our 20th anniversary and look forward to continuing to offer a unique, create-your-own experience unlike any other for many more years to come,” CEO Jim Vinz said. “We wouldn’t have the chance to celebrate this momentous occasion if it weren’t for our loyal guests, so we want to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has supported us over the years.”

Guests can join the ranks of the rewarded with Khan’s Rewards and receive a free dessert or appetizer, just for signing up! Genghis Grill also invites guests to share their unique bowl creation on social using #HowIGenghis for their chance to win FREE bowls every month. To learn more about Genghis Grill’s menu or to find the location nearest you, visit genghisgrill.com.

Go Bowl’d at Genghis Grill and forge your own flavor.

About Genghis Grill

Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its fresh, hot and healthy food, and its interactive dining experience. At Genghis Grill, guests can forge their flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers start at the famous Fresh Market Bar where they choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, they hand their bowl to our grill masters who cook their creation to perfection on a large, circular grill. Genghis Grill owns and franchises operations at 63 restaurants nation-wide. For more information, visit genghisgrill.com and follow Genghis Grill on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

