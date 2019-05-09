Genghis Grill and No Kid Hungry Join Forces to Tackle Hunger

America’s leading create-your-own stir-fry concept raises money to help end childhood hunger

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) No child should go hungry, but one in six kids lives with hunger in the United States. At no time is food insecurity higher than in the summer when many children go without access to the meals they receive at school.

Starting today, Genghis Grill is partnering with No Kid Hungry, to help end childhood hunger in America through a month-long fundraising campaign. The timing of the campaign is meant to address this key summer gap.

“The fact that so many kids face hunger in America is unacceptable,” said Doug Willmarth, Chief Marketing Officer at Genghis Grill. “We want to do what we can to not only raise awareness of this important issue, but also raise funds that will directly impact the lives of children in need. We’re grateful to be able to partner with No Kid Hungry in the fight to end childhood hunger.”

From May 10 through June 9, guests can contribute by donating $3 or more to purchase a No Kid Hungry pin-up. The pin-ups, with guest names written on them, will be placed on restaurant walls as a sign of support and to help raise awareness. Genghis Grill will also give guests who donate a $5 bounceback gift card to use on their next visit.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from Genghis Grill,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “With the help of committed partners like them, No Kid Hungry is helping children all over the country get the food they need to succeed.”

For the Genghis Grill location nearest you, visit locations.genghisgrill.com.

About Genghis Grill

Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its fresh, hot and healthy food, and its interactive dining experience. At Genghis Grill, guests can forge their flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers start at the famous Fresh Market Bar where they choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, they hand their bowl to our grill masters who cook their creation to perfection on a large, circular grill. Genghis Grill owns and franchises operations at 61 restaurants system-wide. For more information, visit genghisgrill.com and follow Genghis Grill on Facebook and Twitter.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. For more information, visit nokidhungry.org.

