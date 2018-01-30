Generosity rules Restaurant Week at City Mouse

Yes, City Mouse carries the stamp of the new Fulton Market: luxe, hipster cool nestled into the foot of Chicago’s Ace Hotel. But those fire pits out front — the ones flickering in the shadow of the Google offices across the street? They generate as much comfort as heat.

Restaurant Week highlights an often overlooked element of City Mouse’s success: generosity. The $44 four-course tasting menu — the brainchild of the team behind Logan Square’s Giant — offers variety and depth that makes it well worth a visit. The menu features three to five options for each of the four courses; portions are such that you might need a digestif after the meal.

We started with appetizers of goat-cheese malfatti and artichoke a la greque. Slices of smoked rutabaga were a worthy foil to roly-poly cheese dumplings in much the same way that crunchy chunks of chayote balanced silky, tender artichoke. Garnishes of crispy onions on the malfatti and dabs of truffle coulis on the artichokes served as exclamation marks.

The highlight of the second course: grilled carrots spiked with smoked pumpkin seed salsa roja. The earthy heat of the dish was balanced with the bright citrus of kumquats. We also tried the tuna, which was served on a bed of farro with slices of cucumber and kohlrabi.

For entrees, perfectly al dente tagliatelle swaddled hunks of shrimp in a light uni butter sauce punctuated with sparks of Calabrian chile. A tender smoked pork collar was paired with homey sweet potato agnolotti and set atop a subtly sweet jus — just the thing for a cold winter night.

After this feast, dessert? Well, yes. The pecan maple pudding came with a crunchy brulee top, pear sorbet, shortbread cookies and a boozy touch that on any other night would’ve had us licking the bowl. But we were too busy scraping up the last bits of the chocolate date cake. Served warm with almost a bread pudding texture, bites of caramelized banana ice cream and hazlenuts studded this small pot of goodness. It was an ooey-gooey treat that smacked of toll house goodness — a warm and cozy finish to a delightfully generous meal.

311 N. Morgan St., 312-764-1908, citymousechicago.com. City Mouse’s regular menu is not available during Restaurant Week.

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 8, and features nearly 370 restaurants offering three-course lunches and brunches ($22) and three- and four-course dinners ($33, $44). For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to www.choosechicago.com.

