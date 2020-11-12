Generations Adventureplex and PourMyBeer Team Up

Mishawaka, IN ( RestaurantNews.com ) PourMyBeer partners with Generations Adventureplex to provide drink solutions through their self-pour technology to give guests at the indoor entertainment venue an elevated drinking experience to match the exciting environment.

Generations Adventureplex, the nearly 30,000 square foot indoor entertainment venue, has already been the subject of local conversation — the space features laser tag, bowling lanes, arcade games and a restaurant. Now, the indoor adventure park has partnered with PourMyBeer, the innovative company changing the standards of self-serve — and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

PourMyBeer’s self-pour technology enables faster, more efficient access to beverages by allowing consumers to pour their own drinks and pay by the ounce. PourMyBeer is the world leader of self-pour technology with 7,000 taps around the world, and their presence at Generations Adventureplex includes six screens and twelve taps for guests.

Nearing completion, Generations Adventureplex is the brainchild of local anesthesiologist Theresa Cruthird, who has five partners on the project. She saw a need for an entertainment space in the area and conducted a study to identify what guests would be most interested in. The result is an expansive indoor space full of activities for families, events, and individuals alike.

While distancing and safety operations continue to be a priority, PourMyBeer’s technology allows establishments like Generations Adventureplex to serve consumers quickly and more conveniently, reducing operating costs, crowding, and touchpoints, making the experience safer for both employees and customers alike.

Generations Adventureplex will be ready to welcome guests soon at 1018 West Edison Road in Mishawaka, IN 46545. For more information, please visit generations-adventureplex.com .

About PourMyBeer

