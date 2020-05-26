Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

The General Assembly adjourned its special pandemic session in the wee hours of a holiday weekend. Here’s what you might have missed.

May 26, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register

What the Illinois General Assembly got done, and what it didn't in a special pandemic session.