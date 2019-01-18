Gene & Georgetti offers half-price wine, free desserts if snow reaches one foot or more

While others are hunkering down in anticipation of the weekend’s snow, Gene & Georgetti steakhouses are firing up the fireplace — and the deals.

With its Freezing Friday, Snowstorm Saturday promotion, Gene & Georgetti promises half-price wine bottles, and free dessert, if the snowfall reaches a foot or more.

Or if you can show that your flight out of town was severely delayed or canceled, you can have the deal, too.

The offer is good at both G&G locations — 500 N. Franklin St. and 9421 W. Higgins Road in Rosemont (very close to O’Hare).

I can’t imagine this will have anybody rooting for more snow, but if worse comes to worst, there’s always this option.

