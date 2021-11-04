Gem City Fine Foods Recognized With Utah Ethical Business Leadership Award





Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gem City Fine Foods , a gluten- and nut-free commercial bakery in West Valley City, UT, with administrative offices in Laramie, WY, has been honored as Finalist in the 2021 Utah Ethical Business Leadership Awards.

Two organizations in each category, Business, Non-Profit and Government, received awards from within a very competitive pool of contenders. Gem City’s finalist status was based on transparency demonstrated and trust gained with customers during a voluntary mislabeling recall. Operations Manager Liam Chenail explained though the mislabel was not a food safety risk, the decision to recall, despite financial costs, was made with peace of mind to the celiac, gluten sensitive and food allergic consumer the company serves as priority. Gem City Packaging Lead DJ Williams emphasized the need for ethics over profits in business particularly when serving a consumer with specific dietary needs.

Zion’s Bank was awarded the top spot in Business, for a cash back program instituted during the Covid-19 pandemic to assist the stricken local restaurant industry. “Last year was a great one for highlighting community concern and action to help others,” said Gem City CEO Lisa Cox. “No doubt there was a large pool of ethical organizations displaying community concern during the pandemic, and we are honored to be Finalist in Utah.” She added, “We serve those with very distinct dietary needs every single day, and no matter how challenging the year has been to us as a small business in the food industry, the safety and trust of that final consumer is always our top priority.”

The Utah Ethical Leadership Awards program is a collaboration among the Daniels Fund, founded by visionary entrepreneur and leader Bill Daniels, the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business and the Community Foundation of Utah. Utah Ethical Leadership awards are based on exemplary demonstration of the following Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative principles: Integrity, trust, accountability, transparency, fairness, respect and rule of law.

Gem City Fine Foods provides certified gluten free, nut free and food allergy friendly desserts to retail stores and restaurant and food service venues through natural and food service distributors. www.gemcityfinefoods.com .

For more information contact Lisa Cox, CEO Gem City Fine Foods, at lisacox@gemcityfinefoods.com .

