Gecko Launches Easy, Free Resume Builder Specifically for Hospitality Industry

Resume Builder Provided Free-of-Charge to Hospitality Workers

Fort Myers, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gecko Hospitality, North America’s premiere recruiting firm that connects top talent and companies within the hospitality and restaurant industries, today launched a free online resume builder specifically for the hospitality industry.

Among the hardest hit during the pandemic, hospitality industry employees were laid off at unprecedented levels. Some businesses may never recover, leaving thousands of highly qualified people searching for new opportunities.

As restaurants, hotels, resorts, casinos, and country clubs begin to reopen around the country, having skilled and professional staff becomes more important than ever. Candidates who demonstrate a high degree of professionalism and attention to detail will move to the front of the line. Presenting a professional resume is a crucial step for any job seeker.

“Our top priority has always been to strengthen the hospitality industry by connecting businesses with highly qualified candidates. The resume builder is another way we can do that,” said Robert Krzak, President, Gecko Hospitality. “Right now, our focus is helping the people who are the backbone of the industry get back to work.”

Geared to both the seasoned veteran and those newer to the industry, Gecko’s resume builder makes it easy to create a professional resume in only minutes.

With Gecko’s hospitality resume builder, users can:

Build a resume with hospitality-specific bullet points

Enter and change copy with the flexible text editor

Include industry experience with easy “drag and drop” functionality

Preview their resume in real-time at every step

Select from five professional resume templates, or start from scratch to create their own

Download and print the resume, or create a PDF to send via email

“We want to get people working again. If this tool helps in any way, we’ve accomplished our goal,” said Krzak.”

Find Gecko’s resume builder at https://resumebuilder.geckohospitality.com/

About Gecko Hospitality