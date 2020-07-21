Gecko Launches Easy, Free Resume Builder Specifically for Hospitality Industry

Resume Builder Provided Free-of-Charge to Hospitality Workers
Fort Myers, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Gecko Hospitality, North America’s premiere recruiting firm that connects top talent and companies within the hospitality and restaurant industries, today launched a free online resume builder specifically for the hospitality industry.
Among the hardest hit during the pandemic, hospitality industry employees were laid off at unprecedented levels. Some businesses may never recover, leaving thousands of highly qualified people searching for new opportunities.
As restaurants, hotels, resorts, casinos, and country clubs begin to reopen around the country, having skilled and professional staff becomes more important than ever. Candidates who demonstrate a high degree of professionalism and attention to detail will move to the front of the line. Presenting a professional resume is a crucial step for any job seeker.
“Our top priority has always been to strengthen the hospitality industry by connecting businesses with highly qualified candidates. The resume builder is another way we can do that,” said Robert Krzak, President, Gecko Hospitality. “Right now, our focus is helping the people who are the backbone of the industry get back to work.”
Geared to both the seasoned veteran and those newer to the industry, Gecko’s resume builder makes it easy to create a professional resume in only minutes.
With Gecko’s hospitality resume builder, users can:
- Build a resume with hospitality-specific bullet points
- Enter and change copy with the flexible text editor
- Include industry experience with easy “drag and drop” functionality
- Preview their resume in real-time at every step
- Select from five professional resume templates, or start from scratch to create their own
- Download and print the resume, or create a PDF to send via email
“We want to get people working again. If this tool helps in any way, we’ve accomplished our goal,” said Krzak.”
Find Gecko’s resume builder at https://resumebuilder.geckohospitality.com/
About Gecko Hospitality
Gecko Hospitality’s national network of recruiters and franchise partners connects top-tier talent to companies within the hospitality and restaurant industries. Their rigorous seven-step interview and placement process ensures only the best candidates who fit the requirements and the culture are presented to clients, leading to extraordinary results. Gecko Hospitality: Connecting people and changing lives, one career at a time.® Visit geckohospitality.com to see how Gecko does recruiting like you’ve never experienced before.