Geaux Culinary To Bring Walk-On’s To Fort Bragg

Louisiana brand executes development agreement to bring veteran-owned franchise restaurant to largest military installation in the world

Fort Bragg, NC (RestaurantNews.com) For over a decade, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar has exceeded guest’s expectations with its quality food and game-day atmosphere, resulting in record-breaking franchise expansion. The brand is looking ahead with bigger and better plans for expanding into new markets.

Walk-On’s Enterprises Founder and CEO Brandon Landry announced today that the company has executed a Franchise Agreement with Geaux Culinary to bring a Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar to Fort Bragg in 2019.

“We chose to franchise with Walk-On’s because we were looking for an environment that offered our niche market – the U.S. Military – something it did not have,” said Chuck Matheny, COO of Geaux Culinary. “It was also important for us to find a franchise partner who understood the importance of giving back to the military and we knew that Walk-On’s valued this and would work with us globally to meet the needs of soldiers and their families. Walk-On’s will be the perfect spot for people to relax and meet friends while indulging in some incredible Louisiana-style food and an array of drinks. Plus, its family-friendly atmosphere makes it a great place for all ages.”

Geaux Culinary is a Louisiana-based food service business focused on providing world-class food operations to non-traditional markets, which include hospitals, airports, government installations and most importantly, military bases around the world. With the management teams many years of food service experience in areas such as global emergency response, remote oil and gas, and their roots in full-service dining, Geaux is focused on bringing quality food, nutrition and service to the men and women of the military and their families.

“This marks two momentous occasions for Walk-On’s – adding a veteran-owned franchise to the family and the first Walk-On’s to go onto a military base,” said Scott Taylor, Walk-On’s Enterprises President & COO. “We feel very fortunate to have Geaux join the Walk-On’s team and we look forward to working with them as they share our taste of Louisiana with everyone at Fort Bragg.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-style menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team.

Walk-On’s now has 17 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard, Alexandria and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com