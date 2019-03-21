Geakers Tacos, Caribbean Noodles to open outposts at Lehigh Valley Zoo

Spring has sprung and families looking to take advantage of the warm weather with a visit to the Lehigh Valley Zoo will find some new treats.

Starting April 1 and continuing through Oct. 31, Bethlehem Township’s Geakers Tacos will operate an additional location — featuring the business’ popular tacos, burgers, milkshakes and more — out of the zoo’s concession stand.

The outpost’s menu also will feature steak sandwiches, hot dogs and sides such as pierogies, fried pickles, fried mac and cheese and a variety of loaded fries.

“The zoo spent this past winter looking at all the ways in which we service our guests and food was a big area we wanted to focus on,” according to a news release. “We wanted to expand our food offerings to improve our family fun destination and add to our guest’s experience.”

Geakers, a family-owned eatery that has been operating on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township since 2002, has been voted “best milkshake” and “best taco” in The Morning Call’s Readers’ Choice Awards several times over the past decade.

The business also has two food trucks that visit multiple fairs and festivals throughout the region.

“Geakers’ success has hinged on high quality and fresh food at an affordable price with a focus on guests service and happiness and they are going to bring that same philosophy to every zoo guest in 2019!” the release reads.

Zoo guests also can look forward to a Caribbean Noodles stand, offering yaki soba noodles and fresh-cut vegetables, which is expected to open this summer.

The Lehigh Valley-based business, which has become a staple at regional events, specializes in yaki soba noodles that are high in protein, iron, fiber and other nutrients. The noodles are offered with your choice of two Caribbean-inspired sauces created by owner Mitzanne Graver-Conway.





While the business caters to vegans and vegetarians, guests have the option to add teriyaki chicken or island seasoned shrimp to their noodles.

Caribbean Noodles has operated a food truck at regional fairs and festivals, winning multiple awards from the Great Allentown Fair, Schnecksville Fair and more.

“Zoo guests are going to experience their food made right in front of them from large cooking woks and be able to smell, hear and see their heavenly food creation that will be an enjoyable addition to fun zoo day!” the release states.

Geakers and Caribbean Noodles are joining the zoo’s mission of reducing one-time use plastics that negatively affect our ecosystem, fish and wild animals. They will be using a variety of eco-friendly products, including chop sticks, paper products and eco-friendly utensils.

The Lehigh Valley Zoo, home to about 340 animals, will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily beginning April 1.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog