Gauchos Do Sul Closes Houston Restaurant Weeks on KRIV Fox 26, Also Announces Katy Location Opening

Gauchos Do Sul, a popular Brazilian Steakhouse, helps close the annual Houston Restaurant Weeks and announces their official opening of a second location in Katy, TX

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Gauchos Do Sul recently appeared on KRIV Fox 26 to close out Houston Restaurant Weeks—the country’s largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank. The popular Cypress steakhouse is offering a special menu for $45 per person, from which $7 per person will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. This fundraiser will run until September 3rd.

Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) is a month-long fundraiser that spans from The Woodlands to Galveston and every neighborhood in between. HRW is run completely by volunteers, to ensure participating restaurants can donate 100% of the proceeds to the Houston Food Bank. Restaurants can choose to offer customers brunch, lunch or dinner for a special price, with proceeds from each providing the local food bank with 9, 15 or 21 meals. Gauchos Do Sul’s special dinner menu donates 21 meals to the Houston Food Bank with every purchase, meaning a family dinner at the steakhouse could provide upwards of 80 meals to local community members in need.

“We’ve been open for about a year and a half, so this is our first year participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks,” said Ledersan Erdmann, owner of Gauchos Do Sul. “We are excited to be a part of something so big, so awesome.” Gauchos Do Sul is anxious to see the impact they can make with their special dinner menu—one that includes ten choices of prime cut meats as well as an all you can eat salad bar—and hopes to continue to be a part of Houston Restaurant Weeks for years to come. To learn more about Houston Restaurant Weeks, visit http:// www.houstonrestaurantweeks.com.

In addition to their participation with Houston Restaurant Weeks, Gauchos Do Sul is excited to announce the official opening of their second location in Katy, which is set to open early next year. This statement comes on the back of the announcement of Katy’s newest retail development—District West—a 500,000 square foot development project that will house a variety of retail, office, health care, hospitality, and restaurant businesses, including the newest location of Gauchos Do Sul.

Located on the Southwest Corner of Westpark Tollway and Peek Rd. in Katy, Gauchos Do Sul will be joining other contracted businesses such as Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, Vida Mariscos, Whiskey River, Star Cinema Grill, and more. Gauchos Do Sul is excited about their growth, and has plans to participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks with both locations next year. To learn more about Gauchos Do Sul, visit gauchosdosul.com.

About Gauchos Do Sul

Located in Vintage Park, Gauchos Do Sul is a Brazilian Traditional Steakhouse complete with Rodìzio-style service, a gourmet salad area, cocktail lounge, wine room, and weekly piano bar. Since opening in 2016, Gauchos Do Sul has been recognized in Voyage Houston magazine and has won OpenTable’s Top 10 Diners’ Choice Awards in six categories (Best Overall, Best Service, Best Ambiance, Best Value, Good for Groups, and Special Occasions). Most recently, Gauchos Do Sul was awarded the “People Love Us on Yelp” award for achieving 5 out of 5 stars, and has also been featured in Houston Chronicle’s 25 Must-try restaurants in the Cypress Area. For more information, visit gauchosdosul.com.

