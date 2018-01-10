Gather team looking to stretch wings at new spot, The Warbler

For the past five years, David Breo and Ken Carter have carefully established Gather as an intimate neighborhood restaurant. But, at times, the space has felt small and the kitchen limiting. So the duo decided to go next door, bringing the same neighborhood feel to a brighter, bigger space at their new restaurant, The Warbler, which opens Jan. 23.

"We're taking the five years of trust and goodwill that we've built in this neighborhood, and this is going to allow us to fly a little further," managing partner Breo said.

The name comes from a local bird that migrates throughout the Midwest, explained Breo. The chatty bird is known for being sociable, and the duo wanted to invoke its spirit, while also channeling the idea of a communal agricultural community. To encourage conviviality, the sun-filled and airy space will feature deep mahogany-colored wood, large windows, lime-washed walls and a counter that looks out toward Lincoln Avenue.

"We share a gangway, and as much as we would like a tunnel built between the two (restaurants), we have not done that yet," Breo joked.

Carter, partner and executive chef, said he's looking forward to doing food at The Warbler that he's always wanted to create at Gather but simply didn't have the space for. Breo called the kitchen at Gather a "shoebox."

"He's limited to what he can produce in 400 square feet, and what he has produced is a massive achievement," Breo said. "But he's going to a have a state-of-the-art kitchen, where he's able to pick out all the equipment, everything is brand new and it's three times the size. Ken can spread his wings, literally."

Carter is planning an expanded bread program and has already created a naturally leavened sourdough starter, for a flatbread dough that will be used throughout the menu. He also plans to have five or six daily handmade pastas with different flavors and different shapes, as well as a variety of salads and vegetable-focused appetizers.

One of the pasta dishes Carter is excited about is a whole wheat bucatini cacio e pepe, an Italian classic simply made with cheese and black pepper. Other items include roasted carrots with carrot hummus, a grain salad with turnips, rosemary and grapefruit, cedar-roasted salmon and Korean-style chicken wings.

"I can do funky stuff here that we wouldn't immediately put on the menu at Gather," Carter said. "One thing I'm excited about is we have a burger following at Gather, and over here, I can do another burger that is totally different that I've wanted to do forever. Now I can have both. It's just a great opportunity."

And while Gather has been more wine-focused, Breo said The Warbler is going to be "cocktails and sunshine." Once the weather gets warmer, the duo plan on opening up the 120-seat patio and pouring five rotating draft beers.

"We want everybody to feel comfortable here," Breo said. "It's for people who are seeking out delicious, quality food that is simple but prepared with a high level of technique. Ken and his culinary team know what they're doing and is going to have a really great product for everyone to enjoy, and we happen to be in the most beautiful space in the neighborhood."

4535 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-681-0950, thewarblerchicago.com

