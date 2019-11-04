Gather Friends and Family for Thanksgiving at Roy’s Restaurant

Pacific Rim cuisine restaurant to offer traditional three-course meal on Nov. 28

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Roy’s Restaurant – the internationally-influenced brand known for its Asian-Hawaiian fusion and unique fine dining – is giving guests the opportunity to enjoy Thanksgiving without the stress of having to prepare a feast for friends and family.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, Roy’s will be offering a traditional three-course Thanksgiving menu from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For just $39.95 per person, guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind prix fixe menu, which includes:

Starter (choice of)

Caesar Salad or Lobster Bisque

Entrée

Pan Roasted Teriyaki Glazed Turkey

Sides

Portuguese Sausage Stuffing

Haricots Verts and Hazelnuts

Sesame Carrots

Truffle Mashed Potatoes

Bacon Pan Gravy

Dessert (choice of)

Maple Brown Sugar Pumpkin Tart or Chocolate Torte

Guests can also choose to add two wine pairings – Lyric by Etude pinot noir and Franciscan chardonnay – to the prix fixe meal for a total of $59.95 per person. Additionally, a children’s Thanksgiving menu, including turkey dinner with all the trimmings, will be available for only $12.95.

Or, guests can add a little Aloha to the celebration with Roy’s Classic prix fixe menu, featuring favorites such as Hawaiian Style Misoyaki Butterfish and Grilled Filet Mignon.

For more information, visit roysrestaurant.com.

About Roy’s Restaurant

European techniques, Pacific Rim cuisine, warm, from-the-heart hospitality. Together, they create the remarkable dining experience unique to Roy’s Restaurant. The first Roy’s was opened in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1988 by namesake Roy Yamaguchi, a James Beard Award winner. Since those early days, Roy’s has proudly spread its passion around the world — there are now 16 Roy’s restaurants in the continental United States, six in Hawaii, one in Japan and one in Guam. So, escape to paradise and experience the world’s finest cuisine deliciously wrapped in a Hawaiian state of mind.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com