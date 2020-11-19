Gather Friends and Family for a Feast with Logan’s Roadhouse’s Party Packs

The Real American Roadhouse offers convenience and quality with party packs, heat-and-serve sides, and more at an incredible value

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse is making it easy for guests to be the holiday hero this Thanksgiving with the debut of its new Roadhouse Party Packs, including heat-and-serve side options and take-and-bake made-from-scratch rolls!

Perfect for hosting friends and family for Thanksgiving or for snacking while watching Turkey Day games, Logan’s has introduced Roadhouse Party Packs that serve 10 to 12 guests starting at $19.99. Roadhouse Party Packs can be ordered à la carte so fans can mix and match their own combination of starters like Made-From-Scratch Loaded Potato Skins or Mesquite Smokin’ Wings, fresh-cut salads and signature entrées like Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Mesquite-Grilled Salmon and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. The Mississippi Brownie is also available for dessert and sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Included in the Roadhouse Party Packs, fans of The Real American Roadhouse can order heat-and-serve large sides – mac n’ cheese, cinnamon apples, steamed broccoli, rice pilaf or corn – to make Thanksgiving less of a hassle and more delicious. Logan’s is also offering its signature made-from-scratch yeast rolls by the dozen, available hot and ready-to-serve or ready-to-bake.

To order, call your local Logan’s or order online at logansroadhouse.com . Logan’s is also serving guests through contactless delivery in tamper-evident bags.

“You’re sure to be the holiday hero when you walk into any gathering with Logan’s signature made-from-scratch rolls,” said Logan’s Director of Marketing, Kristen Hohl. “At Logan’s, we’re excited to provide our guests with these new ready-to-heat sides and Roadhouse Party Packs so they can spend more time with friends and family and less time meal prepping this holiday season. And now, Roadhouse Party Packs are available through EZ Cater so Logan’s fans, looking for quality catering options at an incredible value, are set for any business or corporate function.”

In addition to holiday offerings, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 13, Roadhouse fans can nominate their own local hero to receive a holiday spread from Logan’s, valued at $500. To enter, post about a first responder, healthcare worker or anyone deserving of added holiday cheer with the hashtag #LogansHolidayHero and tag Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . The winner will be notified on Dec. 14.

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

