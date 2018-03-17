I wanted to switch gears here for a minute and share with everyone one of my favorite go to recipes: Garlic Lemon Butter Shrimp Pasta. This recipe is quick and easy and requires minimal clean up because you only use two pots/pans. This is great if you don’t have much time or if you just […]

The post Garlic Lemon Butter Shrimp Pasta appeared first on The Bite Tonight.