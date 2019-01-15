Garden & Gun names Bluebird Cocktail Room one of the South's best new bars

Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood is home to one of the South’s best new bars, according to Garden & Gun magazine.

The Bluebird Cocktail Room, the dimly lit bar known for artisanal drinks, literary references and elevated food, was the only Maryland establishment on the magazine’s list, published in its February/March issue.

“The cocktails at the Bluebird are as sturdy as a three-legged stool, served in a room with the feel of a well-funded library at a small but prestigious school,” writes freelance journalist Wayne Curtis in the piece. “Add to that a cocktail menu that’s chatty without being overbearing, and a sense of communal collegiality along a welcoming bar and tables sized for groups mid-room.”

Paul Benkert, who co-owns the Bluebird Cocktail Room with his wife, Caroline, said the honor “reminds me how lucky we are geographically, to be equally influenced by the North and the South, with both of their rich food and beverage histories. At The Bluebird, we don’t just create drinks, we also continue traditions.”

