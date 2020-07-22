The Garden at Ellera Prepares to Bring Fresh New England Bites to Bee Cave

Boston-inspired Italian beer garden is set to open in early September

Austin, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Austin’s vibrant patio dining scene is about to get a glimpse of an authentic Italian beer garden with the debut of The Garden at Ellera .

Beginning in early September, the New England-influenced beer garden will serve Boston-style Italian cuisine, crafted by Executive Chef Tim Lane, in a casual dining environment. Located at 12432 Bee Caves Road in Bee Cave, the 3,600-square-foot restaurant will also offer an array of craft beer and handcrafted cocktails.

Inspired by the Boston Public Gardens, The Garden at Ellera will feature lush greenery, a full bar, and indoor and outdoor seating. Guests will be able to gather with friends and family to play games on the lawn, listen to live music and engage in seasonal events, all while enjoying one-of-a-kind New England bites.

After nearly a decade perfecting his culinary craft in Rome, Italy, Chef Lane returned to the U.S. with the dream of bringing classic Italian cooking to Austin. He comes to The Garden at Ellera after managing the kitchens at popular Italian concepts like Asti Trattoria in Austin for the last several years.

“With the exceptional work of Chef Lane, The Garden at Ellera is putting a rare Boston-style Italian twist on the outdoor dining experience that Austinites have come to love,” said Owner Chris Meroff. “We have created a stunning outdoor setting for family and friends to gather and enjoy fresh seafood, Roma-style pizza, craft beers and more under the Texas sky. We can’t wait to show guests what true New England dining is like right here in Austin’s Bee Cave.”

In addition to the casual dining environment at The Garden at Ellera, the Austin community will also gain a new upscale dining restaurant next door – Ellera – when it opens in the coming months. The high-end restaurant will transport guests to Boston’s North End via mouthwatering Italian cuisine – including signature pasta and seafood dishes – handcrafted cocktails and a range of craft beers from both Boston and Austin.

For more information about The Garden at Ellera, visit thegardenatx.com .