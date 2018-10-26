GARBANZO’s James Park Among Denver’s ‘Most Admired CEOs’

Denver Business Journal to recognize Park and fellow honorees at Nov. 13 ceremony

James Park

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) James Park, CEO of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, has been named one of Denver’s “Most Admired CEOs” by the Denver Business Journal, joining 14 other corporate leaders who will be honored at a ceremony next month.

The Most Admired CEO Awards “honor those charismatic men and women who exude purpose and passion, embrace risk and have earned the respect of their team and peers.” The awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.

“This is truly exciting and I’m beyond thrilled, and humbled, to be included amongst these giants of the Denver business community,” said Park, who has served as CEO of GARBANZO since 2015. “I am grateful to my team for nominating me, and for sharing my passion for our incredible brand and the difference we’re making in the health-forward space. It’s a great time to be at Garbanzo.”

Park is renowned as an innovator, visionary, turnaround expert and master motivator. He was named to the Nation’s Restaurant News 2018 Power List in recognition of his leadership in the restaurant industry, most notably in setting Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh on a path to profitable growth after years of stagnation. Park was also named one of Fast Casual’s Top 25 Executives of 2018 for his contributions to the growth of the fast-casual restaurant segment.

Park’s career also includes stints as one of the most successful franchisees of Penn Station East Coast Subs and serving as vice president at both Charley’s Philly Steaks and Which Wich Superior Sandwiches.

Earlier this year, Park and his GARBANZO co-owner, Michael Staenberg, acquired an equity interest in the legendary café bakery brand La Boulangerie de San Francisco, founded by acclaimed French baker Pascal Rigo. The team subsequently acquired The Loving Cup, another strong west coast brand with a cult-like following. Phenomenal growth is anticipated for all three brands in the years ahead.

Park is actively involved in the Denver and St. Louis communities where he is a frequent volunteer and contributor to Children’s Miracle Network, Children’s Hospital Colorado, the Jewish Community Centers and his alma mater, Saint Louis University. He lives in Denver with his wife, Sanghee, and their four children.

GARBANZO is headquartered in Colorado with 29 locations nationwide with many new units in development including its newest restaurants opening on the campus of Notre Dame University in August and Denver International Airport in early 2019. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

GARBANZO is one of the fastest-growing brands in the health-forward restaurant category. With strong unit-level economics, low start-up costs and desirable territories available throughout the U.S., GARBANZO is actively seeking qualified franchisee candidates to partner with us during this exciting expansion phase. For franchising information, email pita@eatgarbanzo.com or visit eatgarbanzo.com/franchising.

GARBANZO: Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®.

