Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Is Preparing to Land in Denver International Airport

Denver-based fast-casual brand teams with Delaware North for airport debut later this year

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Passengers flying in and out of Denver International Airport (DEN) will soon have the perfect way to prepare for takeoff.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh announced today that it has signed an agreement to bring its delicious and nutritious offerings to DEN this year. The leading Mediterranean cuisine brand renowned for its top-quality meats and fresh-baked pita will be located in Terminal B in the Center Food Court.

“Our recent agreement with Notre Dame coupled with this amazing opportunity to bring our delicious and nutritious meals to such a perfect spot in one of the busiest airports in the nation is beyond exciting for everyone here at Garbanzo,” said James Park, CEO of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. “Denver International has just broken ground on a massive expansion plan and we are honored to be at the forefront of these monumental changes. Our authentic, Old World recipes appeal to people from every background because its flavors have survived the test of time. We can’t wait to start serving our signature pitas, hummus and falafels to hungry travelers looking for something much better than the typical airport fare.”

Garbanzo is teaming up with Delaware North, one of the largest privately held hospitality companies in the world, to ensure that every guest experience, moment and memory is the best it can be. Delaware North is a leading airport foodservice and retail company, operating at more than 30 airports and travel centers, serving more than 350 million travelers each year.

“Our team is thrilled to bring this delicious, healthy and decidedly different dining concept to the Denver airport,” said Kevin Kelly, president of Delaware North’s travel division. “One of the main reasons we chose to partner with Garbanzo was because of the exceptional quality of its food. Garbanzo’s fresh, authentic, preservative-free recipes are perfect for guests that are looking for a quick, wholesome, healthy bite to eat either on-the-go or while relaxing before or after a flight. It’s a triple win for us, Garbanzo, and DEN.”

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes derived from Old World recipes are served with a new twist, but without compromise. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from juicy, high-quality meats and salads made from scratch to gyros, wraps and pita baked from scratch all day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian and gluten-free diners – and believes that “simple tastes better.”

“We’re beginning to see a definite shift from Mexican to Mediterranean, and a transition from sandwiches to shawarmas,” said Park. “Mediterranean flavors have survived the test of time and now it’s become the food trend of the future. We just have to be sure not to mess with it too much because, at its core, it’s already darn close to perfect.”

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is headquartered in Denver with 27 locations nationwide. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

Garbanzo: Feel The Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®.

