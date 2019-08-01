Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is Now Serving Fresh Mediterranean Cuisine to the Irish

Rapidly growing Mediterranean concept has made its Indiana debut on Notre Dame’s campus

South Bend, IN (RestaurantNews.com) The luck of the Irish strikes again. The University of Notre Dame now has its very own Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh.

The leading Mediterranean cuisine brand has made its Indiana debut, bringing its delicious and nutritious offerings to the Hesburgh Center for International Studies.

“After researching programs that would fit our School of Global Affairs and School for International Studies, we identified the need of a concept that focuses on the Mediterranean lifestyle and diet,” said Chris Abayasinghe, Senior Director of Campus Dining. “We researched the current culinary trends and dining habits of our faculty, staff and students. In particular, we zoned in on the trends that resonate with Gen Z. It was Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh that checked all the boxes. Fresh, nutritious and great tasting food served in a contemporary environment with welcoming hospitality. No other program offered this package, along with a freshly baked pita program and a free falafel each visit.”

Notre Dame’s new GARBANZO was recently awarded the 3 Star Certified Green Restaurant status by the Green Restaurant Association. This honor is given based on 40 criteria ranging from the amount of vegan and vegetarian dishes served to its recycling practices and efficiency of appliances.

Prior to opening, GARBANZO renovated its space in order to improve its sustainability practices through the installation of items such as digital menu boards, energy star appliances and occupancy sensors. GARBANZO participates in the University’s recycling program, the restaurant’s take-out containers are made out of 90% post-consumer recycled paper and the staff uses paper products made from 30% post-consumer waste.

“We are thrilled to bring our authentic, Old World recipes to one of the world’s most celebrated universities, not to mention one of America’s most beautiful campuses,” said James Park, CEO of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. “Today, students of all ages and nationalities are more conscious of what they’re eating and want food that is healthier, less processed and more sustainable. At GARBANZO, we serve delicious AND nutritious preservative-free meals in a convenient and affordable format that not only make our guests feel better but helps them perform better as well.”

The Mediterranean diet ranked number one on the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Diets list in 2019, with a variety of health benefits such as improved heart and brain health. GARBANZO is Fast Casual Magazine’s #4 ranked Top 50 Mover and Shaker brand that brings guilt-free, house-made Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment – all at a great value. All menu items are made from scratch at the restaurant and use only the freshest ingredients to create high-quality, flavor-focused eats. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from expertly grilled top-quality meats and crisp fresh salads to gyros, Laffa wraps and pillowy pita freshly baked throughout the day. GARBANZO is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners – and believes that if you eat better, you’ll feel brighter.

GARBANZO is headquartered in Colorado with 30 locations nationwide with many new units in development including its newest restaurant opening in the Denver International Airport in summer 2019. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

GARBANZO is one of the fastest-growing brands in the health-forward restaurant category. With strong all-around financial fundamentals, low start-up costs and desirable territories available throughout the U.S., GARBANZO is actively seeking qualified multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. For franchising information, email pita@eatgarbanzo.com or visit eatgarbanzofranchising.com.

GARBANZO: Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®.

