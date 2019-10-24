Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Introduces New Prototype to Its Hometown

Rapidly growing Denver-based Mediterranean concept brings enhanced restaurant design to Littleton

Littleton, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh has debuted its fresh new prototype in the southwest Denver suburb of Littleton.

The restaurant, located at 5846 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Ste. 3300, in Littleton, is the first new ground-up build out of a GARBANZO restaurant to open in the Denver Metro since 2014, and it’s the company’s first new prototype in Denver.

True to form, the new GARBANZO restaurant exudes a bright, open and fresh aesthetic for the brand. It features a stand-alone bakery area where guests will be able to see their pitas being lovingly kneaded, placed in the oven and puffed to perfection right before their eyes.

GARBANZO wants the world to taste how delicious nutritious can be and feel brighter on the inside, which is why each restaurant only uses fresh, high-quality, preservative-free ingredients. And since real food deserves real drinks, GARBANZO has partnered with Tractor Beverage Co. to offer an updated beverage station including USDA Certified Organic, entirely natural and 100% non-GMO “softer drinks” in the fountain and new Mediterranean “agua frescas” in bubblers.

The new “better-for-you-beverage” line-up features flavors as bright as the Mediterranean itself like cucumber, lemongrass, blood orange as well as brighter versions of staples like cola, diet cola and root beer. In addition, there are now non-carbonated “Mediterranean Agua Fresca” drinks that all start with an apple cider vinegar base and offer flavors such as “Berry Patch” (strawberry and raspberry), blackberry spearmint, Mediterranean tart lemonade and a fall-themed orange blossom and cardamom apple cider.

“This new category of “Mediterranean agua frescas” is further evidence of the shift from Mexican to Mediterranean and the result is uncarbonated, unaltered and utterly refreshing.” said VP of Marketing Devin Handler.

All of this is now offered in a casual, welcoming environment that will make guests feel comfortable while they discover how to eat better and feel brighter – at a great value.

“I’m extremely proud to bring the GARBANZO restaurant of the future to Denver and, specifically, to my neighborhood in Littleton,” said VP of Marketing Devin Handler. “GARBANZO fans will immediately notice the difference when they step into the new restaurant. It features brighter décor updated lighting, countertops, booths and wood accents as well as redefined beverage station. We did this because we are always looking for ways to help our guests feel brighter. We are super excited to bring this enhanced experience to our hometown.”

The Mediterranean diet ranked number one on the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Diets list in 2019, with a variety of health benefits such as improved heart and brain health. GARBANZO is Fast Casual Magazine’s #4 ranked Top 50 Mover and Shaker brand that brings guilt-free, house-made Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment – all at a great value. All menu items are made from scratch at the restaurant and use only the freshest ingredients to create high-quality, flavor-focused eats. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from expertly grilled top-quality meats and crisp fresh salads to gyros, Laffa wraps and pillowy pita freshly baked throughout the day. GARBANZO is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners – and believes that if you eat better, you’ll feel brighter.

Littleton’s new GARBANZO is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. This marks the 13th GARBANZO in the Denver market, 16th in Colorado and 29th systemwide. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

GARBANZO has major market ownership opportunities available and is one of the fastest-growing brands in the health-forward Mediterranean restaurant category. Operating in seven states with an additional 30+ restaurants set to open by 2022, GARBANZO has a loyal guest following and critical acclaim. Couple that with strong all-around unit-level economics and low start-up costs, GARBANZO is perfectly suited for qualified multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. For franchising information, email pita@eatgarbanzo.com or visit eatgarbanzofranchising.com.

GARBANZO: Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com