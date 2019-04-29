Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Executes Agreement to Expand into Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio

Rapidly growing Mediterranean concept to bring 25 new restaurants to the region

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is continuing its commitment to crank up expansion.

CEO James Park announced today that the company has executed an Area Development Agreement with franchisees Lee Kleiner and Brian Kahn of JANES Franchising, LLC to bring an initial 25 GARBANZO locations to Indiana and parts of Kentucky and Ohio, including Louisville, Lexington, and Cincinnati over the next five years.

“We love GARBANZO, its high-quality food, the unit level economics and the opportunity to scale the brand,” Kleiner said. “One of the most enticing reasons we chose GARBANZO was the off-premise opportunity. The potential to augment the bottom line with an incremental revenue stream from catering is unparalleled. I watched a Colorado team prepare, deliver and set up a $12,000 order like it was no big deal. That was the clincher.”

In addition to franchising with GARBANZO, Kleiner and Kahn are multi-unit operators of Dairy Queen and Which Wich Superior Sandwiches in Indiana. Kleiner is a veteran multi-unit operator and knowledgeable franchisee with nearly two decades of experience operating established brands such as Dairy Queen. He has also been expertly involved in identifying and growing emerging brands like Which Wich.

“Lee has a knack for picking winners, instilling culture and cultivating incredible restaurant operations teams that produce exceptional results,” said GARBANZO Chief Development Officer Larry Sidoti. “These, among many other reasons, are why we are so proud to welcome Lee and Brian to the brand.”

GARBANZO is a Fast Casual Magazine Top 50 Mover and Shaker brand that brings guilt-free, house-made cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment – all at a great value. All menu items are made from scratch at the restaurant and use only the freshest ingredients to create high-quality, flavor-focused eats. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from expertly grilled top-quality meats and crisp fresh salads to gyros, Laffa wraps and pillowy pita freshly baked throughout the day. GARBANZO is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners – and believes that if you eat better, you’ll feel brighter.

This agreement marks the first signing of multiple 10+ unit development deals in the current pipeline for GARBANZO. GARBANZO is headquartered in Colorado with 30 locations nationwide with many new units in development including its newest restaurant opening in the Denver International Airport in summer 2019. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

GARBANZO is one of the fastest-growing brands in the health-forward restaurant category. With strong all-around financial fundamentals, low start-up costs and desirable territories available throughout the U.S., GARBANZO is actively seeking qualified multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. For franchising information, email pita@eatgarbanzo.com or visit eatgarbanzofranchising.com.

GARBANZO: Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®.

