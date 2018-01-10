Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Eco-Products Team Up to Offer Dinnerware That’s Good for Guests and the Planet

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh has partnered with Eco-PProducts to offer innovative dinnerware that does double duty, helping guests and the environment at the same time.

With Garbanzo’s new dinnerware, guests can eat from the plate while dining in, or use it as a takeout container for their meal at home. Better yet: It’s friendlier to the environment.

The plates are made from sugarcane – a 100 percent renewable resourcee – and the custom to-go lids are made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. That means the whole package offers significant environmental benefits.

“Among many other reasons, our commitment to our guests and our environment is primarily why we strongly believe in using bio-based materials,” said Devin Handler, Director of Marketing for Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. “Using these products saves natural resources and doesn’t contribute to the deterioration of our planet by generating materials that are destined for the landfill after just one use.”

Garbanzo, the leading Mediterranean cuisine brand renowned for its focus on healthy, delicious and simple dishes, specializes in freshly-baked pitas, falafels and hand-marinated shawarmas.

“Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh stays ahead of its competition because it’s nimble, forward-thinking and innovative,” said Sarah Martinez, Director of Marketing for Eco-Products. “They truly care about their customers and about the environment. That’s a real recipe for success today.”

With 25 locations and growing, Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the U.S. Derived from Old World recipes, Garbanzo’s authentic, nutrient-rich dishes are served with a new twist, but without compromise.

Guests customize their orders, choosing from high-quality meats and salads made from scratch to gyros, wraps and pita baked from scratch all day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every guest, including those seeking delicious vegetarian and gluten-free meals, and firmly believes that “simple tastes better.”

Garbanzo’s plate is made from sugarcane instead of plastic, foam or virgin paper. The plate is durable, grease-resistant, freezer- and microwave-safe, and meets ASTM’s high standards for compostability.

The 9-inch plate comes with a special lid custom-designed by Eco-Products for take-out meals. The lid is made of 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, meaning that water bottles and other plastics that could have gone to the landfill are now being given a new life.

“Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is clearly dedicated to creating better food, better communities and a better world,” Martinez said. “We could not be more thrilled to be partnering with them.”

About Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes are inspired by tradition but not bound by it. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas baked in-house throughout the day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian and gluten-free diners – and wants to show America how delicious nutritious can be.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is headquartered in Colorado with 25 locations nationwide. Visit eatgarbanzo.com for hours, directions, food and catering menu and more information.

About Eco-Products®, Inc.

Eco-Products is the nation’s leading brand of single use foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Its products are, relative to traditional counterparts, gentler on the environment because they require fewer virgin resources to produce, and make diversion from landfills an option upon disposal. Eco-Products recently became a Certified B Corporation. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

