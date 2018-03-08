Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Celebrates 10 Years Of Serving Love In Every Pita

Popular fast-casual Mediterranean brand is giving away food prizes and a VIP trip to the Mediterranean

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh – the leading Mediterranean cuisine brand renowned for its wholesome, healthy and simple dishes, top-quality meats and fresh-baked pita – is turning 10 and celebrating by giving away a 10-day VIP Mediterranean experience of a lifetime!

Throughout the month of March, stop by Garbanzo to indulge in the fresh taste of the Mediterranean and receive a scratch card for a chance to instantly win free food or the ultimate Mediterranean VIP trip to the birthplace of the nutrient-filled food that has powered Garbanzo fans for 10 years.

“We have been delivering a simple, fresh, delicious and nutritious experience for a decade and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our loyal customers,” said Garbanzo CEO James Park. “We want to take this opportunity to say thank you by giving two lucky guests an unforgettable trip to the Mediterranean. All of our locations will also be giving away tons of food prizes, so join us in celebrating! What better reason do you need to come in more often or to try out our simple, unaltered, and delicious dishes, than for your chance to win fresh free food and an adventure of a lifetime?!”

Garbanzo’s 10-year anniversary celebration ends March 31, so be sure to scratch your itch for adventure by visiting your favorite location as many times as possible for your chance to win big.

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes derived from Old World recipes are served with a new twist, but without compromise. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas baked in-house throughout the day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian and gluten-free diners – and believes that “simple tastes better.”

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is headquartered in Colorado with 25 locations nationwide. Visit eatgarbanzo.com for more information and to find the location nearest you.

EAT. SCRATCH. WIN. CELEBRATE. REPEAT.

