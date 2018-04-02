Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Is Bringing Its New Prototype To Longmont

Popular fast-casual brand gears up for early May grand opening

Longmont, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh – the leading Mediterranean cuisine brand renowned for its wholesome, healthy, and simple dishes, top-quality meats, and fresh-baked pita – is bringing its delicious and nutritious offerings to Longmont in May.

Longmont’s first Garbanzo, currently under construction at 1232 Hover St., will be the first Colorado location with the brand’s new prototype.

True to form, the refreshed Garbanzo exudes a simple, refined and fresh aesthetic. It’ll feature pure cane soda in the beverage foundation and a stand-alone bakery area where guests will be able to see their pitas being lovingly kneaded, placed in the oven and puffed to perfection right before their eyes. All in a casual, welcoming environment that will make guests feel comfortable while they discover how delicious nutritious can be.

“We’re excited to bring our new prototype to Colorado and to give the great people of Longmont their very own Garbanzo,” said Director of Operations Ron Cool. “At Garbanzo, we serve up love in every pita so our guests can feel brighter on the inside. Our recipes are crafted using fresh, authentic ingredients, which is why every dish served is so flavorful. We look forward to assembling an awesome team to join us in introducing everyone in the area to our scratch-made Mediterranean cuisine.”

With the Longmont restaurant rapidly nearing completion, Garbanzo is seeking 45 candidates for several positions at the new location. Garbanzo offers a fun work environment with competitive wages, flexible schedules, opportunity for advancement, free meals, health insurance, and more. Interested team member candidates are encouraged to apply online at eatgarbanzo.com/careers

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes derived from Old World recipes are served with a new twist, but without compromise. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas baked in-house throughout the day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian and gluten-free diners – and believes that “simple tastes better.”

“We’re beginning to see a definite shift from Mexican to Mediterranean, and a transition from sandwiches to shawarmas,” said CEO James Park. “Mediterranean flavors have survived the test of time and now it’s become the food trend of the future. We just have to be sure not to mess with it too much because, at its core, it’s already darn close to perfect.”

When the Longmont restaurant opens, it will be the second Garbanzo in the Boulder area, 17th in Colorado, and 26th system-wide.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is headquartered in Colorado with 25 locations nationwide. Visit eatgarbanzo.com for hours, directions, food and catering menu and more information.

Garbanzo: Simple tastes better.

