Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Announces 10th Anniversary Winner of VIP Trip to the Mediterranean

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh – the leading Mediterranean cuisine brand renowned for its wholesome, healthy and simple dishes, top-quality meats and fresh-baked pita – announced today that Deborah Chavez of Fort Collins, Colo., won the 10-day VIP Mediterranean experience of a lifetime! One day for every year the brand has been in existence.

Garbanzo recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary by inviting guests to indulge in the fresh taste of the Mediterranean and receive a scratch card, powered by Robust Promotions, for a chance to instantly win free food or the ultimate Mediterranean VIP trip.

Chavez was randomly selected as the winner by Robust Promotions. She received her winning game piece at the Fort Collins Garbanzo restaurant located at 100 W. Troutman Pkwy.

“This Mediterranean trip giveaway was our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our guests for their support over the past 10 years,” said Garbanzo CEO James Park. “We have been delivering a simple, fresh, delicious and nutritious experience for a decade and we couldn’t have done it without the support of loyal customers like Deborah. We are very excited for Deborah and her fiancé and hope they have the time of their lives as they explore the birthplace of the nutrient-filled food that has powered Garbanzo fans for 10 years. I also want to give a huge shout out to Robust Promotions for their help during the entire sweepstakes process.”

Robust Promotions was recently named a “2018 Chief Marketer 200” – Chief Marketer’s editorial list of the top 200 engagement and activation agencies serving the U.S.

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes derived from Old World recipes are served with a new twist, but without compromise. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from juicy, high-quality meats and salads made from scratch to gyros, wraps and pita baked from scratch all day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian and gluten-free diners – and believes that “simple tastes better.”

Garbanzo is headquartered in Colorado with 29 locations nationwide, including its newest restaurants opening on the campus of Notre Dame University in August and Denver International Airport in early 2019. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

