Garbanzo To Make Highly-Anticipated St. Louis Debut

Popular fast-casual brand to serve ‘love in every pita’ in Clayton beginning next month

St. Louis, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Two proud St. Louis natives have officially broken ground on their hometown’s first Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh.

The leading Mediterranean cuisine brand renowned for its wholesome, healthy and simple dishes, juicy meats and fresh-baked pita announced today that it is entering the St. Louis market in mid-November at 8143 Maryland Ave. in Clayton.

In addition to opening the new restaurant, Garbanzo will be cruisin’ around St. Louis in its new food truck beginning in November. Mediterranean food lovers can easily find the truck in real-time to satisfy their Hummus Bowl cravings by downloading and logging onto the Garbanzo mobile app.

“We’ve planned on bringing Garbanzo’s delicious and nutritious recipes to our hometown for quite some time,” said CEO James Park. “After extensive research, we have finally found the perfect location for our first St. Louis restaurant and we couldn’t be more thrilled to begin construction. We’re also excited to bring our Mediterranean cuisine to people across St. Louis using our new food truck. Our cuisine is the kind of food that you can feed your kids without worries about preservatives, MSG or trans fats, and it caters to virtually every diet – from vegan and vegetarian to paleo and meat eaters. Because it’s simple, fresh and authentically made, it’s become the newest trend in the fast-casual segment.”

The chain, which is majority-owned by St. Louis real estate investor Michael Staenberg, plans to open up to 10 restaurants in the area over the next several years. Eddie Cherry, Senior Leasing Representative at The Staenberg Group, is leading the site selection process for the company.

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes derived from Old World recipes are served with a new twist, but without compromise. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from juicy, high-quality meats and salads made from scratch to gyros, wraps and pita baked from scratch all day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian and gluten-free diners – and believes that “simple tastes better.”

“We’re beginning to see a definite shift from Mexican to Mediterranean, and a transition from sandwiches to shawarmas,” said Park. “Mediterranean flavors have survived the test of time and now it’s become the food trend of the future. We just have to be sure not to mess with it too much because, at its core, it’s already darn close to perfect.”

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is headquartered in Colorado with 24 locations nationwide. Visit eatgarbanzo.com for hours, directions, food and catering menu and more information.

