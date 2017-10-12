Garbanzo Invites Guests To Mix It Up With New Hummus Bowls

Limited-time offerings add flavorful, nutritious variety beginning Oct. 16

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Stuck in a food rut?

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh says it’s time to mix it up with yet another innovative twist on its authentic Old World recipes.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 16, Garbanzo is serving up its all-new Hummus Bowls for a limited time. These flavorful dishes offer the perfect balance of nutritious and delicious in a bowl – all at an incredible value.

Hummus Bowls feature all the “wonderfoods” you crave from Garbanzo – including crisp veggies, creamy hummus, rice, proteins and scratch-made sauces – all mixed up to create the perfect bite every time.

Fear change? Don’t worry … there’s no risk, because every item comes with the Garbanzo Guarantee: “If it isn’t right, your meal’s on us.”

“At Garbanzo, we invite our guests to fearlessly let their instincts rule … to literally trust their gut,” said James Park, CEO of Denver-based Garbanzo. “Our new Hummus Bowls are designed with that in mind, allowing each guest to customize his or her own bowl with the fresh, simple, nutrient-rich ingredients they love the most. It’s just the latest way we’re showing people how easy it is to eat healthy – and affordably – without sacrificing flavor or convenience.”

Hummus Bowls will be available through Sunday, Nov. 19, at all Garbanzo locations across Colorado.

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes originated centuries ago are served with a new twist, but without compromise. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from juicy, high-quality meats and salads made from scratch to gyros, wraps and pita baked fresh all day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian and gluten-free diners – and believes that “simple tastes better.”

Visit eatgarbanzo.com for hours, directions, food and catering menu and more information.

