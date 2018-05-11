Garbanzo To Introduce Fresh Mediterranean Cuisine To Longmont

–

Popular fast-casual brand’s new prototype to make highly anticipated debut May 16

Longmont, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is bringing Love in Every Pita® to Longmont on Wednesday, May 16.

The leading Mediterranean cuisine brand renowned for its wholesome, healthy, and simple dishes, top-quality meats, and fresh-baked pita will open its first Longmont location at 1232 S. Hover St. #C100 in the Village at the Peaks shopping center.

The new restaurant marks the introduction of Garbanzo’s new prototype to Colorado. True to form, the new look Garbanzo exudes a simple, refined and fresh aesthetic for the brand. The new interiors will feature a bakery area where guests will be able to actually see their pitas being lovingly kneaded, placed in the oven and puffed to perfection right before their eyes. Its welcoming environment will instantly make guests feel comfortable while they discover just how delicious nutritious can be.

“We’re excited to bring our new prototype to Colorado and to introduce our fresh, authentic, Old World recipes to everyone in the Longmont area,” said James Park, CEO of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. “At Garbanzo, we serve up love in every pita so our guests can feel brighter on the inside. Our cuisine is the kind of food that you can feed your kids without worries about preservatives, MSG or trans fats, and it caters to virtually every diet – from vegan and vegetarian to paleo and meat eaters. We are all thrilled to begin serving our scratch-made dishes to everyone on Wednesday and look forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes derived from Old World recipes are served with a new twist, but without compromise. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from juicy, high-quality meats and salads made from scratch to gyros, wraps and pita baked from scratch all day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate and believes that “simple tastes better.”

Longmont’s first Garbanzo will mark the second in the Boulder area, 17th in Colorado, and 27th system-wide. The new restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is headquartered in Colorado with 26 locations nationwide. Visit eatgarbanzo.com for hours, directions, menus and more information.

Garbanzo: Feel The Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®.

