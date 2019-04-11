GARBANZO to Introduce Fresh Mediterranean Cuisine to Creve Coeur

Rapidly growing Mediterranean concept to give away Free GARBANZO for a Year and more on April 17

Saint Louis, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Fans of fresh Mediterranean cuisine in West County are about to Feel Brighter on the Inside® because Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is bringing Love in Every Pita® to Creve Coeur on Wednesday, April 17.

The leading Mediterranean cuisine brand will open its first Creve Coeur location at 810 N. New Ballas Road. The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 10:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Creve Coeur Mayor Barry Glantz and the Creve Coeur-Olivette Chamber of Commerce.

St. Louis natives, GARBANZO CEO James Park and Director of Marketing Devin Handler will also be in attendance along with prominent St. Louis real estate mogul and chairman of the GARBANZO board, Michael Staenberg.

To add to the excitement, the first 100 dine-in customers will receive a FREE signature stuffed pita and guests who sign up for V.I.B Rewards on April 17 will be entered for the chance to win Free GARBANZO for a Year!

The new Creve Coeur restaurant marks the second GARBANZO location in the St. Louis area, second in Missouri and 31st system-wide. True to form, Creve Coeur’s GARBANZO will exude a simple, refined fresh aesthetic and will feature brand staples like Teatulia Organic Iced Tea in the beverage station and a bakery area where guests will be able to see their pitas being lovingly kneaded, placed in the oven and puffed to perfection right before their eyes. All in a comfortable casual environment that welcomes guests to find out how delicious nutritious can be.

“St. Louis is a killer market with an incredible food scene that is often overlooked,” Park said. “From Danny Meyer and Shake Shack to world famous BBQ, a lot has originated in St. Louis and we are thrilled to join the charge. The new restaurant is in the perfect location, less than a mile east of Highway 270, we’ve hired a great team and we are looking forward to celebrating with everyone next week!”

Creve Coeur’s new GARBANZO restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I’m extremely proud to bring GARBANZO’s delicious and nutritious recipes to my hometown and specifically West County,” Handler said. “We are thankful to GARBANZO fans in Clayton that welcomed our first local restaurant with open arms, enabling our expansion into Creve Coeur. Our cuisine is the kind of food that you can feed your kids without worries about preservatives, MSG or trans fats, and it caters to virtually every diet – from vegan and vegetarian to keto and meat eaters. I have no doubt that the Creve Coeur community will love GARBANZO’s scratch-made food.”

GARBANZO is a Fast Casual Magazine Top 50 Mover and Shaker brand that brings guilt-free, house-made cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment – all at a great value. All menu items are made from scratch at the restaurant and use only the freshest ingredients to create high-quality, flavor-focused eats. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from expertly grilled top-quality meats and crisp fresh salads to gyros, Laffa wraps and pillowy pita freshly baked throughout the day. GARBANZO is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners – and believes that if you eat better, you’ll feel brighter.

GARBANZO is headquartered in Colorado with 29 locations nationwide with many new units in development including its newest restaurants opening on the campus of the University of Notre Dame in February and Denver International Airport in summer 2019. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

GARBANZO is one of the fastest-growing brands in the health-forward restaurant category. With strong all-around financial fundamentals, low start-up costs and desirable territories available throughout the U.S., GARBANZO is actively seeking qualified multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. For franchising information, email pita@eatgarbanzo.com or visit eatgarbanzofranchising.com.

GARBANZO: Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com