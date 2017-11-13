Garbanzo Debuts New Prototype With First St. Louis Restaurant

Popular fast-casual Mediterranean brand to make highly anticipated Clayton debut Nov. 17

St. Louis, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Two proud St. Louis natives are bringing Love in Every Pita® to their hometown on Friday, Nov. 17, with the debut of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh – the leading Mediterranean cuisine brand renowned for its wholesome, healthy and simple dishes, top-quality meats and fresh-baked pita.

Located at 8143 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, the new restaurant marks the introduction of Garbanzo’s new prototype. True to form, Garbanzo 2.0 will exude a simple, refined and fresh aesthetic for the brand. It’ll feature pure cane soda in the beverage fountain and a stand-alone bakery area where guests will be able to see their pitas being lovingly kneaded, placed in the oven and puffed to perfection right before their eyes. All in a casual, welcoming environment that will make guests feel comfortable while they discover how delicious nutritious can be.

In addition to opening the new restaurant, Garbanzo is now cruisin’ around St. Louis in its new food truck. Mediterranean food lovers can easily find the truck in real-time to satisfy their gyro cravings by downloading and logging onto the Garbanzo mobile app.

“We’ve planned on bringing Garbanzo’s delicious and nutritious recipes to our hometown for quite some time and we are ecstatic that the time has finally come to open our doors,” said CEO and St. Louis native James Park. “Our cuisine is the kind of food that you can feed your kids without worries about preservatives, MSG or trans fats, and it caters to virtually every diet – from vegan and vegetarian to paleo and meat eaters. We have hired an awesome team and we’re all thrilled to begin serving our fresh and authentic dishes to the community on Friday. We’re also excited to have started our quest to make people all across St. Louis feel brighter on the inside with wholesome Mediterranean cuisine from our cool new food truck.”

The chain, which is majority-owned by St. Louis real estate investor Michael Staenberg, plans to open up to 10 restaurants in the area over the next several years. Eddie Cherry, Senior Leasing Representative at The Staenberg Group, is leading the site selection process for the company.

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes derived from Old World recipes are served with a new twist, but without compromise. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas baked in-house throughout the day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian and gluten-free diners – and believes that “simple tastes better.”

“We’re beginning to see a definite shift from Mexican to Mediterranean, and a transition from sandwiches to shawarmas,” said Park. “Mediterranean flavors have survived the test of time and now it’s become the food trend of the future. We just have to be sure not to mess with it too much because, at its core, it’s already darn close to perfect.”

St. Louis’ first Garbanzo also marks the first location in Missouri and the 25th system-wide. The new restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is headquartered in Colorado with 24 locations nationwide. Visit eatgarbanzo.com for hours, directions, food and catering menu and more information.

Garbanzo: Simple tastes better.

