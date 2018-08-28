Garbanzo Brings Fresh Mediterranean to Moravian College

Healthy, authentic Mediterranean cuisine now available in the Haupert Union Building

Bethlehem, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh – the leading Mediterranean cuisine brand renowned for its wholesome, healthy and simple dishes, top-quality meats and fresh-baked pita – opened yesterday in the Haupert Union Building on Moravian College’s campus.

Located at 1125 Monocacy St., Bethlehem’s new restaurant marks the first Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh in the entire state of Pennsylvania and Garbanzo’s fourth university location operated by SODEXO.

While a non-traditional unit, the newest Garbanzo features many elements of the recently refreshed brand trade dress. True to form, the new-look Garbanzo exudes a simple, refined and fresh aesthetic for the brand. The unit features a bakery area where guests will be able to actually see their pitas being lovingly kneaded, placed in the oven and puffed to perfection right before their eyes. Its welcoming décor and inviting “cocreation” service model will instantly make guests feel comfortable while they discover just how delicious nutritious can be.

“We’re very excited to welcome everyone back to campus with a brand new dining option that’s delicious, nutritious and decidedly different,” said Devin Handler, head of marketing for the Denver-based chain. “At Garbanzo, we serve up love in every pita, so our guests may feel brighter on the inside. Our cuisine is the kind of food that you can eat without worries about preservatives, MSG or trans fats, and it caters to virtually every diet – from vegan and vegetarian to paleo and meat eaters. We’ve assembled a great team and we’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of Moravian College’s campus.”

Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes derived from Old World recipes are served with a new twist, but without compromise. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from juicy, high-quality meats and salads made from scratch to gyros, wraps and pita baked from scratch all day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian and gluten-free diners – and believes that “simple tastes better.”

The new restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Garbanzo is headquartered in Colorado with 27 locations nationwide. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

Garbanzo: Feel The Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com