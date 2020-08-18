The Morning Call
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Garage fire closes part of Kings Highway South in Lower Milford Township, no injuries reported

August 18, 2020 | 5:43pm
From www.mcall.com
By
The Morning Call

Part of Kings Highway South is shut down in Lower Milford Township due to a second-alarm fire.