‘Game of Thrones’-inspired feast is coming to Winter Park

In anticipation of the final season of “Game of Thrones,” Luma on Park will host an eight-course dinner on Monday, April 8. Conjured up by chef Michael Cooper, the tasting menu features a collection of eight “GoT”-branded Scotch whiskeys.

Each bottle is a single malt crafted by a renown Scottish distillery. Each corresponds to a different House of Westeros, plus one for the Night’s Watch. For example, the Cardhu distillery represents the House Targaryen — both ruled by powerful women. The Oban distillery as well as the Night’s Watch sit on the border — one between Scotland’s western islands and highlands, the other between the Seven Kingdoms and the wild North.

All eight whiskeys are paired with eight elaborate dishes. Though their tasty details are still in the works, my lords and ladies, here you may find a sneak peek of the Luma’s “Game of Thrones” menu:

House Greyjoy will serve sea urchin on brioche toast with minty shies, blueberries (now in season in Central Florida) and lardo (the latest “good fat”). This luxurious appetizer is paired with a glass of smoky and salty GoT Talisker Select Reserve.

House Baratheon will try to wow you with wild boar terrine sweetened by an apricot and port-madeira reduction. Fruity and spicy GoT Royal Lochnagar 12-year-old Scotch accompanies this wild game dish.

The Night’s Watch will challenge your pallet with red mullet and beef tongue served next to purple kraut and pumpernickel flavored by a gastrique (French sweet and sour sauce). It comes with rich and woody GoT Oban Bay Reserve poured from a black bottle.

House Tyrell will end the feast on a sweet note with a dried fig and honey tart and, of course, a glass of boozy goodness — sweet and fruity GoT Clynelish Reserve.

HBO’s epic fantasy series will return to television for its six-episode, eighth and final season on April 14.

GoT Scotch Whisky Dinner

When: 6:30 p.m. April 8

6:30 p.m. April 8 Where: Luma on Park, 290 S. Park Ave. in Winter Park

Luma on Park, 290 S. Park Ave. in Winter Park Cost: $150

$150 Reservations: 407-599-4111

A second “Game of Thrones” Scotch whiskey dinner will be offered later this month. Check Luma’s Facebook page for updates.

