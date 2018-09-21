Game day or not, Dutch and Doc's serves solid bites alongside chef-y entrees

When I heard that the Boka Group was joining the list of Chicago restaurateurs opening in Wrigleyville’s Hotel Zachary — home to a half-dozen restaurants — I assumed that Dutch and Doc’s, with chef Chris Pandel in charge, would be a carbon copy of sister restaurant Swift & Sons, a steakhouse also headed by Pandel.

I was wrong. Probably a good thing too.

A pure steakhouse might have been a tough sell in this nachos-and-sliders neighborhood. Instead, Dutch and Doc’s opened in late May as a neighborhood bar and grill, albeit one with a considerable number of refinements.

For people drawn to this neighborhood in the first place, Dutch and Doc’s offers incomparable views. The street-level and upstairs dining rooms directly overlook Wrigley Field’s iconic marquee, a postcard-worthy vista. With a visual like that, the interior doesn’t need to beat the sports-theme drum very hard, and it doesn’t.

The main dining room, spacious and attractive, groups marble table tops (regular and bar-height) and thickly cushioned seats around a central bar. Picture windows open completely to let in warm breezes and crowd noise. Light-blue tiles (not the deep Cubs blue, which would have been obnoxious) and cream and green woodwork make it cozy; exposed mechanicals and industrial lights add an urban-chic feel.

Framed photos of old-time baseball players line the hall leading to the restrooms. Look closely, and you’ll notice that two of the photos are of Boka principals Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, in throwback (I mean, way back) uniforms.

Though there are plenty of TV screens, it would be wrong to characterize Dutch and Doc’s as a sports bar. For example, though the Bears-Seahawks game dominated the screens one visit, the play-by-play was silenced in favor of pop music playing over the speakers. For another, when the Cubs-Diamondbacks game started 90 minutes later, not a single screen switched over. No true sports bar would make that mistake.

(I imagine the muted play-by-play policy will be adjusted for the — knock wood — Cubs playoff games.)

Pandel’s menu offers light bites, sandwiches and shareable snacks, bolstered by chef-y entrees and, of course, steaks. One could divide the menu into pregame and postgame food. In fact, I shall.

Pregame dining: I can’t believe I’m saying this, but don’t miss the chicken wings. Pandel isn’t doing some reimagined treatment here. These are straight-up Buffalo-style wings, served with the requisite celery stalks and an excellent blue-cheese dip. The flavors are note-perfect. Standard on the lunch menu, the wings aren’t on the dinner menu but lurk on the separate bar menu. Wherever you’re seated, you have but to ask.

More messy eating comes by way of the “sticky pork ribs,” given a pho-inspired rub (pepper, cardamom, chilies, star anise, cilantro), a thick soy-based glaze and stacked like firewood on a small plate. Deviled eggs are interesting, because the standard, piped-in yolk filling is augmented with bacon fat and apple-cider vinaigrette, topped with crispy potato bits and crumbled bacon.

For absent-minded munching, the corn fritters are seasoned with house-made, Tajin-style spice blend (chile, lime, salt) and served with a complementary chile-lime crema, while nuggets of crispy rock shrimp are doused in a chile glaze with a little cilantro. These are the sort of pop-in-your-mouth munchies that are gone before you know it.

Of course there’s a burger, a double patty with American cheese and Thousand Island-ish dressing. (An Impossible burger is available.) You might want to try, instead, the steak sandwich, made with rib-eye, Gruyere and horseradish aioli on an Aya Bakery demi-baguette.

Postgame (and, by extension, nongame) dining: Dutch and Doc’s has a nice range of adult eating, including a quartet of pasta dishes — the pappardelle with beef-pork sugo, pecorino and torn basil with a porcini-inflected pomodoro sauce is a keeper.

There are steaks, of course, sourced from the same supplier used by Swift & Sons, Pandel says. But except for the 22-ounce rib-eye (a $60 indulgence), the other cuts are smaller (12-ounce strip, 10-ounce skirt steak, 8-ounce filet) and less expensive. A closely trimmed, full-flavored New York strip at $39 ain’t half bad. Steaks include salad or fries, which is thoughtful. (The fries are terrific.)

As good as the steaks are, I’d point you to the pork chop, served sliced over wilted greens. My version was pink and juicy, topped with a bright-red agrodolce, a mix of pickled onions and cherries that worked very well. This prep has since been changed — now it’s grilled peaches and peach vinaigrette on top, Spence Farm polenta beneath. I suspect I’d like that just as well.

Mussels are fine, served in a white-wine broth with Dijon cream and a hint of chile. Fried chicken — two pounded boneless breasts with pimento cheese and peppery poppy seed slaw — was a bit of a snore but has been replaced by a roasted chicken with mashed potatoes.

Lauren Terrill oversees the desserts, as she does at Swift & Sons. I very much liked her warm peach crisp, served nice and hot under a blanket of oat crumble. Time is running out on this summer’s peach crop, but I suspect this dessert will become an apple crisp, to reflect the season change. There’s also a perfectly textured, wedge-shaped tres leches cake; and vanilla or orange-vanilla soft serve.

On nongame days (or evenings after day games), Dutch and Doc’s offers valet parking at the Hotel Zachary entrance. On game days, that stretch of Clark Street is closed at least two hours before game time, and you’ll hunt for parking like everyone else.

