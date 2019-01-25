The Galley Expanding with “The Ship’s Hold” Next-Door

After questions about location two years ago, demand now calls for more space, to be called The Ship’s Hold, expanding upon The Galley on Fourth Street

The Galley is donating a portion of event proceeds to Hurricane Michael efforts

St. Petersburg, FL (RestaurantNews.com) “I pop by often, for lunch, meetings, or a quick pilsners-and-policy chat with other patrons,” said Councilwoman Gina Driscoll. “It’s such a popular neighborhood spot sometimes I have trouble finding a seat!”

With expansion plans under consideration for a year-plus, comments like this ultimately nudged co-owners Ian Taylor & Pete Boland to take on more space on Fourth Street North. Continuing the nautical theme, “The Ship’s Hold” refers to the lower part of the interior of a ship, often used for cargo.

The cargo of this hold is liquor (with emphasis on rum). Opening this March, The Ship’s Hold will expand upon The Galley’s bar-space and event-space, perhaps with a more intimate conversational atmosphere, designed to suit small organizations, businesses, and families. Among the focus on craft cocktails, The Ship’s Hold will hold the largest collection of fine & exotic rums on mainland Florida.

After two years of strong showing in what some had called a blighted sector of downtown, St. Pete natives Boland and Taylor credit a “focus-on-local” and will build upon that concept. For just one example, regulars and Instagram’ers are familiar with The Galley’s wall-sized map of Florida. Similarly, The Ship’s Hold will display a wall-sized map of the Caribbean, where many of the rums will be sourced.

Expanding The Galley with The Ship’s Hold (most recently home of Shisha Cafe Hookah Lounge) is further testament to the owners’ confidence in a busy sector of 4th Street that craved new breadth.

“These St. Pete natives took what some called a gamble. Many of us believed in the combination of this location and the people,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “The Galley thrives in part because it embodies the St. Pete vibe – I’m a happy regular patron, as are many of our colleagues and neighbors.”

Located on Fourth Street North, The Galley, plus soon The Ship’s Hold, is a street-cross from Williams Park, Snell Arcade, and current talk-of-town/soon-to-be-developed 400 Block on Central Avenue.

ALSO (this weekend): The Galley marks its two-year anniversary. To celebrate expansion & show appreciation for patrons, supporters, & community partners, The Galley is throwing a weekend of parties with live music all weekend, January 24-26. Thursday is the 3rd annual Gasparilla Shipwreck Party, kicking-off weekend events. Then the Anniversary Guest Appreciation Weekend (customer appreciation includes free drink coins for regular patrons) is the 25th & 26th. Portions of proceeds from weekend events (as well as The Ship’s Hold opening) support Hurricane Michael victims & relief efforts (via Global Giving).

About The Galley

A nautical-inspired, locally owned and operated full liquor tavern, serving the best in St. Pete food, drink and culture. Located at 27 Fourth Street North, The Galley is open 11:30am to 3am daily, with late-night menu 11pm to 2:30am. Bar includes local options along with full liquor and wine list.

The Ship’s Hold will be located at 37 Fourth Street North. “The Hold” as they call it will be open for happy hour and late-night revelry Wednesdays through Sundays, and will be open for events anytime day or night. Craft bar includes the largest collection of fine and exotic rums on mainland Florida, along with full liquor and wine.

