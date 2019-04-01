Galit opens Wednesday, bringing Israeli cuisine from James Beard-winning chef to Lincoln Park

Galit (2429 N. Lincoln Ave.), the eagerly awaited restaurant by Zach Engel and Andres Clavero, will open its doors Wednesday.

It was last September that Engel, the James Beard Foundation’s Rising Star Chef in 2017 (for his work as executive chef at acclaimed Shaya restaurant in New Orleans) announced that he and Clavero (general manager and partner) were heading to Chicago. And now it’s go time.

“Back in September, we had no idea what the space would like like,” Engel said. “We only had a concept. Now, I think, the space has come to life; it’s built out and beautiful, really cool for me.”

Shaya restaurant was famed for the Israeli cuisine of owner Alon Shaya. Expect similar food from Engel, augmented by what he calls “my diverse culinary experiences.”

“The menu will have a couple of different sides to it,” Engel said. “It’s pretty obvious that I’ll be doing hummus and pita; we’ve got to be able to give people what they inherently want, which means great falafel and etc. But it’s also me developing my own style; at Shaya, it was ‘this is how Alon would want it executed,’ but now I get to figure it out.”

One of the restaurant’s focal points is the kitchen’s 8-foot charcoal hearth. “It’s literally the center of the restaurant,” Engel said. “Everybody can see it from every point of the dining room.”

The hearth is equipped with custom metalwork that Engel designed, including a kebab box and shelves to hang meats and dry herbs. “We got a farm growing hyssop for us,” Engel said, “so we can make our own za’atar — a true za’atar, not like the markets that substitute dried oregano.”

There’s also an Engel-designed smoke box, inspired by Carolina pit barbecue. “It’s exciting because I have this little 24-square-foot space for me to mess around, figure how to take this cuisine and drive it in a different direction.”

So expect a lot of dishes with a charcoal element — wood-roasted Brussels sprouts with orange blossom, shakshuka eggs (poached in tomatoes, chile, garlic) with coal-roasted sweet potatoes — and less-common bread dishes, such as laffa, a pitalike flatbread, and malawach, a Yemenite pancake Engel plans to serve with a foie-gras torchon.

The menu, Engel said, will balance “what people want and more experimental stuff. From there, I can start pushing and doing more.”

In addition to an a la carte menu, there will be a prix-fixe option. “But not one with nine courses,” Engel said. “It’s family style; four people can come in, the menu’s laid out, make a couple of choices and they’re set up to get to try almost everything.”

Online reservations (through Resy) are available here.

Clavero said he thinks Chicago will embrace the concept.

“From what I’ve seen,” he said, “Chicagoans are pretty thrilled to try lots of new stuff.”

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel





Chicago sweeps Best Chef: Great Lakes category in James Beard Foundation nominees »

Critic's Choice Dining Awards: The Chicago chefs who defined excellence in 2018 »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »









